Restaurateur

Michael Chernow is a restaurateur, entrepreneur, TV host, fitness personality and family man, dedicated to inspiring the world through hospitality, wellness, and service. He graduated with degrees in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management from the French Culinary Institute and went on to found the sustainable seafood restaurant Seamore’s and co-found The Meatball Shop.

His entrepreneurial endeavors include the beverage brand WellWell, which he co-founded, and his upcoming venture Kreatures of Habit, which is gearing up to launch late summer. It is a lifestyle and wellness CPG brand that focuses on healthy, delicious, and convenient habits in the form of nutritional products that will be sold direct to consumer.

Community is a driving force in Chernow's life, and he spends a solid amount of time as a volunteer, board member, and community leader for one of New York City’s most cherished charity organizations, City Harvest. He has also hosted 2 seasons of FYI’s TV show Food Porn, was featured in the CNBC docu-series Consumed: The Real Restaurant Business. He has been featured in publications, including GQ, The New York Times, FOOD & WINE, and Wall Street Journal, as well as TV shows, such as the TODAY Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Beat Bobby Flay, Kitchen Casino, Chopped, and more.