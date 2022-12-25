We face external challenges to our self-worth every day, so it's useful to also spend time building ourselves back up. The "self" aspect of self-worth is crucial. While your value is inherent, and on a spiritual level can never be diminished, you must still be a loving, faithful guardian of your worth.

Start off 2023 by giving yourself a self-worth upgrade. As the year draws to a close, pick out five, 10, or more of the following journal prompts to write about, or answer each one as a way to compassionately review your year and find inspiration for the next: