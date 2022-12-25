Skip to content
Personal Growth

Practice Self-Worth With These 30 Reflective Journaling Prompts

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Author:
Tanya Carroll Richardson
December 25, 2022
Tanya Carroll Richardson
By Tanya Carroll Richardson
mbg Contributor
Tanya Carroll Richardson is an author and professional intuitive, giving readings to clients all over the world.
Young black woman journalling at her desk
Image by Clique Images / Stocksy
December 25, 2022

We face external challenges to our self-worth every day, so it's useful to also spend time building ourselves back up. The "self" aspect of self-worth is crucial. While your value is inherent, and on a spiritual level can never be diminished, you must still be a loving, faithful guardian of your worth.

Start off 2023 by giving yourself a self-worth upgrade. As the year draws to a close, pick out five, 10, or more of the following journal prompts to write about, or answer each one as a way to compassionately review your year and find inspiration for the next:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
  1. Looking back on 2022, there were several times when I really felt proud of myself, such as:
  2. Last year I navigated some tough situations. There's no way to handle these moments or issues perfectly, but if I could thank myself for showing up and moving through them, I'd say something like, "Thank you for..."
  3. These are five adjectives I would use to describe a few of my best character traits on full display in 2022:
  4. The following was a self-improvement project I worked on in 2022, and while I'm a work-in-progress, I want to celebrate my forward movement regarding:
  5. If there's one encouraging thing I could tell myself, as my own best friend and super-supportive coach, looking on the bright side about 2022, it would be:
  6. This was a compliment I received in my personal or professional life in 2022 that meant a lot to me and really rang true:
  7. I'm excited to stretch myself in 2023 in the following ways:
  8. These are some tried-and-true self-love and self-care practices that I'd like to devote even more time and energy to in 2023 because I'm worth it. (Looking for some positive self-worth reinforcements? Try my 2023 calendar, A Year of Self-Love, filled with daily affirmations and action steps.)
  9. Mindfulness techniques that might really improve my well-being in 2023 are:
  10. I plan to support my physical health in 2023 by:
  11. An accomplishment I can congratulate myself on from 2022 is:
  12. Something I surprised myself by pulling off in 2022 that boosted my overall confidence was:
  13. I'm grateful that I tried to help this person or people in 2022:
  14. Something I did in 2022 that had no personal gain for me, except the satisfaction of knowing that it was the compassionate thing to do for the collective was:
  15. This situation from last year taught me that I'm stronger and more resilient than I realized:
  16. A fear I'd like to start facing in 2023 as a gift of love to myself is:
  17. Something I deserve more of in 2023 is:
  18. These are new healthy relationship habits, patterns, and boundaries that I started working with in 2022 and plan to carry forward in 2023:
  19. Last year, I showed that I both take myself seriously and have a healthy sense of humor about myself by:
  20. These were ways I tried to honor my emotional experience in 2022 and lovingly tend to my emotions:
  21. How can I better honor the dreams and goals that are close to my heart in 2023?
  22. I plan to make more time for joy, connection, and creativity in the following ways in 2023:
  23. Something I'd like to prioritize in 2023 because I want the best for myself is:
  24. A few of the times I was able to accept even the messy parts of myself, sit with uncomfortable energy, or even forgive myself for big mistakes in 2022 were:
  25. A tough lesson I tried to learn with grace in 2022 that should help me be an even better person in 2023 is:
  26. A moment from 2022 when I disappointed myself or someone else but was able to meet myself with unconditional love was:
  27. Something new and wonderful—like an untapped talent—I discovered about myself over the past year was:
  28. A few of my favorite ways to spend quality time with myself that I plan to explore more in 2023 are:
  29. Someone in my life who really values, accepts, and celebrates me, and whom I'd like to spend more time with in 2023 is:
  30. A special message of love and encouragement from my soul is:

 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Tanya Carroll Richardson
Tanya Carroll Richardson

Tanya Carroll Richardson is a professional intuitive, giving readings to clients all over the world. She’s also the author of seven nonfiction books including Angel Intuition, Are You an Earth Angel?, Self-Care for Empaths, Zen Teen, and Forever In My Heart: A Grief Journal.