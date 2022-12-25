Practice Self-Worth With These 30 Reflective Journaling Prompts
We face external challenges to our self-worth every day, so it's useful to also spend time building ourselves back up. The "self" aspect of self-worth is crucial. While your value is inherent, and on a spiritual level can never be diminished, you must still be a loving, faithful guardian of your worth.
Start off 2023 by giving yourself a self-worth upgrade. As the year draws to a close, pick out five, 10, or more of the following journal prompts to write about, or answer each one as a way to compassionately review your year and find inspiration for the next:
- Looking back on 2022, there were several times when I really felt proud of myself, such as:
- Last year I navigated some tough situations. There's no way to handle these moments or issues perfectly, but if I could thank myself for showing up and moving through them, I'd say something like, "Thank you for..."
- These are five adjectives I would use to describe a few of my best character traits on full display in 2022:
- The following was a self-improvement project I worked on in 2022, and while I'm a work-in-progress, I want to celebrate my forward movement regarding:
- If there's one encouraging thing I could tell myself, as my own best friend and super-supportive coach, looking on the bright side about 2022, it would be:
- This was a compliment I received in my personal or professional life in 2022 that meant a lot to me and really rang true:
- I'm excited to stretch myself in 2023 in the following ways:
- These are some tried-and-true self-love and self-care practices that I'd like to devote even more time and energy to in 2023 because I'm worth it. (Looking for some positive self-worth reinforcements? Try my 2023 calendar, A Year of Self-Love, filled with daily affirmations and action steps.)
- Mindfulness techniques that might really improve my well-being in 2023 are:
- I plan to support my physical health in 2023 by:
- An accomplishment I can congratulate myself on from 2022 is:
- Something I surprised myself by pulling off in 2022 that boosted my overall confidence was:
- I'm grateful that I tried to help this person or people in 2022:
- Something I did in 2022 that had no personal gain for me, except the satisfaction of knowing that it was the compassionate thing to do for the collective was:
- This situation from last year taught me that I'm stronger and more resilient than I realized:
- A fear I'd like to start facing in 2023 as a gift of love to myself is:
- Something I deserve more of in 2023 is:
- These are new healthy relationship habits, patterns, and boundaries that I started working with in 2022 and plan to carry forward in 2023:
- Last year, I showed that I both take myself seriously and have a healthy sense of humor about myself by:
- These were ways I tried to honor my emotional experience in 2022 and lovingly tend to my emotions:
- How can I better honor the dreams and goals that are close to my heart in 2023?
- I plan to make more time for joy, connection, and creativity in the following ways in 2023:
- Something I'd like to prioritize in 2023 because I want the best for myself is:
- A few of the times I was able to accept even the messy parts of myself, sit with uncomfortable energy, or even forgive myself for big mistakes in 2022 were:
- A tough lesson I tried to learn with grace in 2022 that should help me be an even better person in 2023 is:
- A moment from 2022 when I disappointed myself or someone else but was able to meet myself with unconditional love was:
- Something new and wonderful—like an untapped talent—I discovered about myself over the past year was:
- A few of my favorite ways to spend quality time with myself that I plan to explore more in 2023 are:
- Someone in my life who really values, accepts, and celebrates me, and whom I'd like to spend more time with in 2023 is:
- A special message of love and encouragement from my soul is:
Tanya Carroll Richardson is a professional intuitive, giving readings to clients all over the world. She’s also the author of seven nonfiction books including Angel Intuition, Are You an Earth Angel?, Self-Care for Empaths, Zen Teen, and Forever In My Heart: A Grief Journal.