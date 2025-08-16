An Americano actually has a lot in common with a Taurus: Strong and dependable, it's the go-to order for anyone who refuses to give up the idea of a classic cup of brewed coffee (which very well might be a stubborn Taurus). You also have plenty of control over the final taste of your cup with this drink: Opt for a bit of sweetener or some milk if the espresso is too bitter and continue on with your day.