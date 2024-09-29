Skip to Content
Beauty

Grapeseed Oil For Skin: Benefits, How To Use It + More

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
September 29, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Best products
What is it?
9 benefits
How to use it
Side effects
FAQ
Woman Applying Cleansing Oil to Face
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
September 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When shopping for skin care products, you should always take your skin type into account. If you have oily skin, you may opt for gel-like moisturizers over heavy creams, while those with dry skin tend to like the opposite. 

Some ingredients, however, are winners for all skin types—from acne-prone to chronically dry and even highly sensitive. One of those crowd favorites is grapeseed oil, so let's chat about the benefits and how to use this hydrating superstar. 

What is grapeseed oil?

Grapeseed oil is traditionally made by pressing the grape seeds that are collected after grapes have been turned into wine1—talk about zero waste, right?

The result is a rich oil with high concentrations of vitamin E, linolic acid, and omega-3s—all of which are well-known to be beneficial for the skin when used topically.

However, this botanical extract is also used as a cooking oil and has been shown to increase insulin resistance when ingested2

But back to skin care—this ingredient isn't new. In fact, it's been used for thousands of years, even tracing back to ancient Greek and Roman cultures. Given its nutrient profile, it's no wonder this oil has stuck around for so long and continues to be used in products everywhere. 

9 skin benefits of grapeseed oil

We know there are plenty of oils used on the skin today, so we'll dive into what makes grapeseed oil so unique and why you may want to add it to your routine: 

1.

It's noncomedogenic

One of the most popular benefits: Grapeseed oil can be used by those with acne-prone skin, without running the risk of clogging their pores. Not only is it safe, but it's actually beneficial for those with breakouts as it has anti-inflammatory properties and regulates sebum production3

"It's been documented that people with acne-prone skin show a decrease in the concentration of linoleic acid and a deficiency of ceramides in their skin," clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline tells mbg.

"That leads to skin barrier dysfunction in which acne is the result. Assuring proper balance of lipid profiles in the skin as well as enhancing skin barrier functions can help maintain acne in the long term," she adds. 

This is a major win, as other popular oils like coconut oil, for example, may help to soften and nourish the skin but can also build up, clogging pores and thus triggering breakouts. 

However, it's not the only acne-safe oil on the market, as others such as jojoba, evening primrose, and rosehip check this box, too. 

2.

It supports collagen production

"Polyphenols found in grapeseed oil are also known for inhibiting the activity of proteinase, collagenase, and elastase, which are responsible for the degradation of collagen and elastin, thus ensuring skin firmness and elasticity," board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Advanced Care Kseniya Kobets, M.D., tells mbg.

Hence, why grapeseed oil is found in so many facial products formulated for aging skin. What's more, we know that grapeseed oil has skin-barrier-loving properties, so it can help to mitigate dryness that also frequently comes along with skin aging.

3.

May help ease redness

Thanks to its antioxidant properties, studies show that grapeseed oil may also be helpful in reducing erythema3, or reddening in the skin. This is particularly important to note for those who struggle with rosacea or broken capillaries on the face

4.

Locks in hydration

Grapeseed oil, like other botanical oils, has an occlusive property. This means that when applied topically, grapeseed oil will help to lock in moisture, reducing transepidermal water loss (TEWL). This is why your grapeseed oil product should be applied last—more on that to come. 

It can also support your skin barrier, as the oil is chockfull of fatty acids,4 such as linoleic, palmitic, stearic, and oleic acids.

5.

Helps with wound healing + scars

Kobets notes grapeseed oil can even help support the wound-healing process. In one study, the main component of grape seeds, oligomeric procyanidins (OPC) were shown to help mitigate the overproduction of collagen5, which, in turn, may help prevent scars like keloids

6.

May help with hair growth

"Interestingly, procyanidins, which are a flavonoid in grapes, may even perhaps counter apoptosis in hair epithelial cells induced by TGF-β1 and TGF-β2 and thus help hair growth," Kobets explains. 

Grapeseed oil can be found in tons of hair care products, likely due to its ability to support oil balance in the skin and scalp as well. Unlike potent extracts like rosemary oil, grapeseed oil can be used directly on the scalp alone or as a carrier oil for those more concentrated extracts.

For more hair growth tips, read our guide here.

7.

Helps minimize the look of enlarged pores

For those looking to minimize the appearance of enlarged pores, grapeseed oil may be able to help, Kobets says. Especially for those with large and often clogged pores in the T-zone, especially blackheads, grapeseed oil is a great option to regulate that extra oil production leading to buildup as well. 

8.

It's antimicrobial

What's more, research shows that grapeseed oil also has antimicrobial properties6. This means that when applied topically, grapeseed oil can help fight off bad bacteria in the skin that can lead to breakouts.

9.

It protects the skin from UV rays

Because grapeseed oil is an antioxidant ingredient, it can help protect the skin from absorbing full UV rays, as demonstrated in this study7. That being said, this should never be used in replacement of sunscreen—instead, keep it as one step in your sun care routine, in addition to your favorite SPF.

How to use grapeseed oil for skin

If you're ready to test it out, here are a few ways to add grapeseed oil to your routine: 

1.

Use it as a face oil

"Since grapeseed oil is an occlusant, it will be beneficial to use it after applying hyaluronic acid or other humectants to seal them in and stop transepidermal water loss," Kobets says. Read: Use it as the last step in your routine. 

However, you won't want to apply an occlusive agent like grapeseed oil over concentrated actives like retinol or chemical exfoliants (think salicylic acid, glycolic acid, etc.). Instead, reserve it for your morning routine or the evenings you stick with only gentle or hydrating serums and treatments. 

2.

As a scalp treatment

Given that grapeseed oil may have hair growth benefits, why not add it to your scalp care routine? To do so, simply apply pure grapeseed oil to your scalp and gently massage it in, using your fingertips or a gua sha comb—not your nails. 

You can leave the oil on your scalp overnight, or rinse it off a few hours later. Keeping it on the skin for more than a few minutes will ensure your skin reaps all of the potential benefits. You could call this process hair slugging, hair oiling, etc.—read up on the potential benefits here.

3.

As an oil cleanser

Double-cleaning is the method of using an oil-based cleanser to remove your makeup or SPF and then following up with a water-based cleanser afterward. Grapeseed oil is just one of the ingredients you can use for the first step in that process—either in a pre-formulated cleanser or on its own. 

4.

Ingest it

As mentioned above, grapeseed oil can be found as an ingestible supplement or cooking oil, too. In fact, one study showed that oral grapeseed oil helped improve the appearance of melasma and hyperpigmentation in the skin8

Given its rich antioxidant and wound-healing properties, grapeseed oil may be able to ease hyperpigmentation when used topically as well.

It's important to note that while grapeseed oil can be used for cooking, it's not necessarily the healthiest option. Instead, reach for olive oil, avocado oil, or another expert-approved option

Side effects & safety

As with any botanical extract, you should patch-test grapeseed oil on a small section of your skin before applying it to your entire face or scalp. 

In addition, be sure to keep expiration dates in mind when using products with this ingredient in them. "All plant oils are subject to oxidation and can go rancid on the shelf," Koestline says. 

"Pre-formulated face oils are subject to stability studies that assure that it's stable and effective for the amount of time listed," she adds. 

On the bottle, packaging, or the website you bought your product, you should be able to find out how long it lasts—look for a small jar icon with a number inside of it. 

Best grapeseed oil products

Korres

Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink

$50
Korres Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink

Ilera Apothecary

Revitalizing Night Oil

$20
Ilera Apothecary Revitalizing Night Oil

APTO Skincare

Orange Blossom Cleanser

$18
APTO Skincare Orange Blossom Cleanser

FAQ

Does grapeseed oil lighten skin?

As mentioned above, grapeseed oil can be found as an ingestible supplement as well. In fact, one study showed that oral grapeseed oil helped improve the appearance of melasma and hyperpigmentation in the skin

Does grapeseed oil tighten skin?

Grapeseed oil may help tighten skin by regulating collagen production. "Polyphenols found in grapeseed oil are also known for inhibiting the activity of proteinase, collagenase, and elastase, which are responsible for the degradation of collagen and elastin, thus ensuring skin firmness and elasticity," board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Advanced Care Kseniya Kobets, M.D., tells mbg.

Which is better, grapeseed oil or coconut oil for skin?

Each oil has its own unique benefits for the skin. However, coconut oil has been shown to clog pores, while grapeseed oil tends to be a safer option for those with acne-prone skin.

Will grapeseed oil clog your pores?

Grapeseed oil is considered to be non-comedogenic and will not clog your pores. Not only is it safe, but it's actually beneficial for those with breakouts as it has anti-inflammatory properties and regulates sebum production

The takeaway

All in all, grapeseed oil is a great way to get moisture and antioxidants into your skin. One of the main benefits of this topical oil is that it's noncomedogenic, which means it's a safe option for those prone to breakouts.

You can also ingest grapeseed oil, but do so in the form of a trusted supplement. Want more acne-safe oils to have on hand? Here are a few more

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

