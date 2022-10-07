Ready For The Full Moon In Aries? Here's What To Know, Based On Your Sign

This full moon is all about you, Aries, as it lands in your first house of self and personality. According to Budd, this moon encourages your assertion and expression, but it also may bring awareness to a struggle you have regarding your appearance, self-esteem, and personality.

"There could be an opportunity to heal an emotional wound, possibly involving your mother. Jupiter is in your sign right now, presently in retrograde, bringing an inner spiritual or psychological focus," she explains, adding, "Your ruler Mars is in a favorable sextile relationship to this full moon, increasing the chances that the moon marks a fortunate moment of personal achievement for some of you."

Budd also notes there could be a new relationship or professional opportunity developing for some of you and suggests thinking about reaching out to a friend or sibling for a conversation this week. "If there's something you've been avoiding, now's a good time to take action," she says.