You may not have a sauna, but I’m willing to bet you have access to a shower! Chernow sits in an ice bath for 30 long, slow breaths (about four minutes) next, but you don’t need a plunge pool to get cold therapy benefits.

I’m a big advocate of cold showers—simply start off with a warm shower and go through your normal cleanliness routine (shampoo, conditioner, soap, etc.) then turn the temperature down before you hop out. Introduce your limbs one by one to get them ready for the cold, then submerge your entire body.

Start with 30 seconds and work your way up to three minutes over time. Trust me, after adding this practice to your daily routine, you’ll love the benefits and actually look forward to the cold!