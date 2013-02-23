10 Practical Ways To Raise Your Positive Vibrations

Every thought or feeling has a vibration that can be measured. The reason you want to raise these vibrations is to become high enough to connect to the power of intention. That place is the sweet spot where you feel joy and happiness, and your dream life will become your reality.

Perhaps Dr. Wayne Dryer put it best in his book The Power of Intention: "What you may fail to see inside is a result of how you choose to process everything and everyone in your world. You project onto the world what you see inside, and you fail to project into the world what you fail to see inside. If you knew that you were an expression of the universal spirit of intention, that’s what you’d see. You’d raise your energy level beyond any possibility of encumbrances to your connection to the power of intention. It is only discord acting within your own feelings that will ever deprive you of every good thing that life holds for you! If you understand this simple observation, you’ll curb interferences to intention.”

Wayne, you are awesome and you raise some wonderful points. Here are seven ways to raise your positive vibrations. Let’s get high, people!

1. Become conscious of your thoughts.

There is a popular saying that goes, “Thoughts become things. Choose the good ones.” Every single thought that comes into your head has an impact on you. When you change those thoughts and think positive, happy, sparkly thoughts, they become things too. This won’t happen overnight — or maybe it will. We’re all different. Start with the one-pound positivity thought weight and build from there. When a negative thought comes into your head, thank it for showing up and dismiss it.

The more you do this, the more positive thinking will become natural. Come up with some affirmations and place them in spaces where you’ll notice them and read them throughout the day. Post them on your bathroom mirror, on the refrigerator, or on the dashboard of your car. Every time you see one, read it in your head or out loud at least three times.

2. Make meditation a regular practice in your life.

Even if you only have a minute, take time to be silent. Meditating is a time when you connect with a higher power and your intuition. I used to have the hardest time meditating. I had trouble sitting still and clearing my mind, which meant I needed it more than ever, so I made the practice a priority. It doesn't matter how you do it or how long you do it; all that matters is that you do it.

3. Become conscious of the foods you eat.

Some foods vibrate low and some vibrate high. If the food you consume is covered in pesticides, it will leave you feeling weaker. So will artificial, chemicalized processed foods. The good, high-vibrational foods are organic fruits, veggies, nuts, soy, and virgin olive oil. On the low vibrational list are flour-based cereals, dairy, and sugars.

This is not always true for everyone. Really paying attention to how you feel immediately after eating something and how you feel two ours after eating something is the true test. Start paying attention.

4. Reduce your drug and alcohol use or cut it out of your life completely.

Alcohol and almost all artificial drugs vibrate low. Besides the actual substances vibrating low, you may find yourself hanging out with people who vibrate low too. They also do drugs, are looking for drugs, hang out with people who sell drugs, or are pressuring you into doing more drugs.

In my past I ran with a crew that drank and did drugs a lot. At first I didn’t participate. Eventually I tried it simply because I wanted to hang out with them and be on their level, and I didn’t want to miss out on “all the fun.” It seemed fun at first, but then I realized that they would only hang out with others who were partying. It wasn’t fun anymore, and I was vibrating at a super low frequency.

5. Become conscious of what your music is telling you.

Lyrics of hate, pain, violence, drama and fear send messages to your subconscious. If you want to attract love, listen to songs about real, passionate, long-lasting love. If you want peace, listen to music about peace and relaxation. If you want to drink too much, crash your car, get cheated on by your boyfriend, and get in a fight, listen to country music. (I’m generalizing I know... but you get the point.)

6. Be aware of your home environment.

You're in your home a lot, which will affect your vibration. Prayers, paintings, photographs, crystals, statues, rocks, mantras, books, magazine, flowers, plants, the colors on the wall, and even the way your furniture is arranged all create energy. Get your home high by getting your feng shui on!

7. Reduce the amount of low-vibrational television you watch.

Many shows on TV are violent dramas that focus on the real world. It’s a constant stream of negativity brought directly to your home. On top of that, there are commercials that have you thinking you need pills to fix your problems and that you have to buy expensive jewelry to show someone you love them.

8. Become aware of the vibrational levels of your acquaintances, friends, and extended family.

You can raise your own energy levels by hanging out with people who vibrate highly. Choose to surround yourself with people who are empowering, have the same morals as you, and see how much you rock. Your friends are a reflection of you, and since you are obviously awesome, your friends must be just as awesome.

9. Practice random acts of kindness and expect nothing in return.

Give some money to someone less fortunate than you. Donate to a cause you believe in. Pay for the toll of the person behind you on the parkway. Send a thoughtful gift to someone you haven’t spoken to in years. Donate clothing to a shelter. Pick up a piece of garbage and throw it away. Don’t do it for the thank you and don’t expect one. Do it out of the kindness of your heart.

10. Practice compassion and forgiveness.

Forgiving and having compassion for someone who hurt you may be the hardest thing for you to do on this list, but it’s one of the most important. You are no longer the victim and your abuser holds none of your power. Thoughts of revenge are low vibrational while thoughts of forgiveness are high. Just by thinking thoughts of forgiveness about someone in your past without taking any action will raise your vibration.