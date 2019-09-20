Which are you more likely to grab after a workout or during a midafternoon slump in order to refuel: a handful of almonds or a processed protein product featuring a long list of ingredients? It's important to consider because not all protein is created equal. There are clean protein sources (the almonds in this case), and then there's all the rest.

Clean protein is one aspect of clean eating, which emphasizes healthy, whole foods over processed, refined varieties. By choosing clean protein sources, you get all the nutritional benefits of foods in their freshest, most natural (or very close-to-natural) state. During the processing of more refined foods, on the other hand, nutrients can be lost, rendering the final products less healthful than the sum of their whole-food parts.

Committing to clean protein fosters awareness of where your food comes from and can help you avoid potentially unhealthy additives found in refined options: excess sugar, preservatives, nitrates, artificial colors and flavors, among others. "The fewer ingredients, the better" is a good rule of thumb. (One ingredient is ideal.)

There are so many tasty, affordable clean protein sources to choose from. Here's a look at some of the best, in no particular order.