73 Articles by Krysten Peck

Krysten Peck

Motivation

Movement, Meditation & Matcha: How This Yoga Entrepreneur Starts Her Mornings

SKY TING's Chloe Kernaghan keeps an open mind with meditation and prefers matcha over coffee.

#yoga #breakfast
Krysten Peck
February 21 2018
Motivation

How This Ex-Olympic Skier Found Healing Through Yoga After An Accident

Most Olympic athletes and hopefuls follow a predestined path to success in the world of elite sports—for Erin Beck, the path was less formulaic.

#empowerment #toxic relationships #depression
Krysten Peck
February 17 2018
Motivation

The Self-Care Philosophy That Keeps Actress Lupita Nyong'o Grounded

It's little surprise to find that Lupita's outlook on self-care focuses more inward than outward.

#news #celebrity
Krysten Peck
February 15 2018
Motivation

Here's How South Korea Gets Wellness Right

South Korea's outlook on wellness is one the rest of the world should look to adopt.

#news #stress #digestion
Krysten Peck
February 13 2018
Recovery

How To Recover After Your Workout Like An Olympian, According To A Sports Coach

Wellness is definitely considered a large part of the recovery process for Olympic athletes.

#running #longevity #crossfit
Krysten Peck
February 11 2018
Outdoors

This Is The High-Tech Jacket Keeping The USA Olympic Team Warm

Here's how Team USA plans to beat out the cold at the Winter Olympics this year.

#news
Krysten Peck
February 10 2018
Motivation

Meet The Women Already Shattering Records At The 2018 Olympics

Here are three women who have been breaking headlines even before the games have started.

#news
Krysten Peck
February 9 2018
Motivation

What SNL's Leslie Jones Can Teach Us About Real-World Wellness

Leslie Jones is no stranger to the limelight when speaking the truth, especially to the masses on social media—and at the gym is no exception.

#celebrity #confidence #body positivity
Krysten Peck
February 8 2018
Recovery

This NFL Player Turns To Alternative Medicine To Stay In Shape. Here's What You Should Steal

Conversations with today's professional athletes aren't just about punishing regimes and workout playlists, they're about plant-based diets and yoga...

#news #celebrity #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Krysten Peck
February 5 2018
Motivation

Could Meghan Markle Change The Future Of Fitness?

Leave it to Megan Markle, activist, former actress, and lifestyle blogger, and soon-to-be member of the royal family, to be well ahead of the slow...

#news #running #celebrity #pilates #yoga
Krysten Peck
February 3 2018
Recovery

This Airline Is Offering In-Flight Yoga & Travel Will Never Be The Same

The in-flight program is aimed to help enhance the overall travel experience, with a specific focus on making travel more personable and meaningful.

#news #anxiety #flexibility #yoga #holiday
Krysten Peck
February 1 2018
Routines

The One Exercise This Celebrity Personal Trainer Says You Should Avoid

Anyone who’s ever fallen victim to the all-around intensive burpee knows the dread that accompanies the impossibly difficult workout move.

#news #crossfit
Krysten Peck
January 31 2018
Recovery

This Is Really What's Going On Inside Your Body When You Exercise

There's a mysterious conversation happening in your body.

#news #triathlon #hormones #mitochondria #brain
Krysten Peck
January 26 2018