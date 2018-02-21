73 Articles by Krysten Peck
Krysten Peck
Movement, Meditation & Matcha: How This Yoga Entrepreneur Starts Her Mornings
SKY TING's Chloe Kernaghan keeps an open mind with meditation and prefers matcha over coffee.
How This Ex-Olympic Skier Found Healing Through Yoga After An Accident
Most Olympic athletes and hopefuls follow a predestined path to success in the world of elite sports—for Erin Beck, the path was less formulaic.
The Self-Care Philosophy That Keeps Actress Lupita Nyong'o Grounded
It's little surprise to find that Lupita's outlook on self-care focuses more inward than outward.
Here's How South Korea Gets Wellness Right
South Korea's outlook on wellness is one the rest of the world should look to adopt.
How To Recover After Your Workout Like An Olympian, According To A Sports Coach
Wellness is definitely considered a large part of the recovery process for Olympic athletes.
This Is The High-Tech Jacket Keeping The USA Olympic Team Warm
Here's how Team USA plans to beat out the cold at the Winter Olympics this year.
Meet The Women Already Shattering Records At The 2018 Olympics
Here are three women who have been breaking headlines even before the games have started.
What SNL's Leslie Jones Can Teach Us About Real-World Wellness
Leslie Jones is no stranger to the limelight when speaking the truth, especially to the masses on social media—and at the gym is no exception.
This NFL Player Turns To Alternative Medicine To Stay In Shape. Here's What You Should Steal
Conversations with today's professional athletes aren't just about punishing regimes and workout playlists, they're about plant-based diets and yoga...
Could Meghan Markle Change The Future Of Fitness?
Leave it to Megan Markle, activist, former actress, and lifestyle blogger, and soon-to-be member of the royal family, to be well ahead of the slow...
This Airline Is Offering In-Flight Yoga & Travel Will Never Be The Same
The in-flight program is aimed to help enhance the overall travel experience, with a specific focus on making travel more personable and meaningful.
The One Exercise This Celebrity Personal Trainer Says You Should Avoid
Anyone who’s ever fallen victim to the all-around intensive burpee knows the dread that accompanies the impossibly difficult workout move.
This Is Really What's Going On Inside Your Body When You Exercise
There's a mysterious conversation happening in your body.