We all know bananas are an all-around go-to for post-workout energy and replenishing the body, but Myers swears by a handful of other fruits and veggies that pass the recovery fuel test. Cucumber, cantaloupe, and watermelons are just a few of the super-hydrating fruits that can help combat water loss, says Myers. "The cucumber contains potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sodium; cantaloupe will give you 15 percent of your daily potassium and 100 percent of your vitamin A; and watermelon gets a bad rap because of its high sugar content, but post-exercise this is the type of fast-burn carb your elevated metabolism will literally chew through."

And about bananas being the best source of potassium? "Watermelon also has a sufficient amount of potassium and naturally occurring water and antioxidants." For the best of melon worlds, he recommends pairing watermelon and cantaloupe to rehydrate when exercising in warmer temps.

If you're on the hunt for a new workout, check out this circuit training 101 guide for some inspiration.