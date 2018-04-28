mindbodygreen

Close banner
Outdoors

5 Hacks For A Smooth Transition From Running Indoors To Running Outdoors

Krysten Peck
mbg Contributor By Krysten Peck
mbg Contributor
Krysten Peck is a freelance writer specializing in arts, wellness, brands, and visual storytelling. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College.
5 Hacks For A Smooth Transition From Running Indoors To Running Outdoors

Photo by Milles Studio

April 28, 2018

The transition from winter to spring weather is a welcome one, but it requires changes to routines--especially when it comes to movement. Tom Myers is a trainer at New York Health & Racquet Club, one of the city's oldest gyms, and one that knows how to keep its members fit whether the snow is falling or the sun is shining with a unique blend of indoor and outdoor activities. For a city that can experience longer periods of cold, winter weather, navigating outdoor terrain at the first sight of spring can be tricky, especially when your body is used to indoor conditions. Here's how to transition from the treadmill to the pavement and maintaining your workout routine with the new season.

Change up your footwear.

You may want to consider changing up the shoes you've been wearing on the treadmill all winter long for a more season-appropriate option. According to Myers, the difference between a smooth run and one that can trigger discomfort or injury all boils down to your choice of footwear. "There is a large difference in resistance; the belt moves your legs for you on a treadmill, but when you are out in the open, all the work will be on you. Not to mention the uneven terrain, rocks, and tree roots that trail-running shoes are designed to grip. They also spread the weight of impact, which less durable sidewalk trainers won’t do."

Article continues below

Soak up vitamin D, but apply and reapply sunscreen.

"Vitamin D is actually made by your body, but it can be directed more efficiently by choosing the right multivitamin," says Myers. "More studies are showing that vitamin K ensures that the vitamin D produced and the calcium you naturally consume don’t just sit in your blood, blocking pathways. Vitamin K brings those nutrients to the bones to make them stronger and denser."

Either way, the benefits of vitamin D are easily overturned if we forget to protect our skin with SPF, he reiterates. "Sun damage to the skin can happen so fast; don't prioritize fitness without first making sure you aren’t jeopardizing health down the line. SPF 35+ and a hat are a must, even on a hazy day.

Hydration is key, always.

Winter months invite a period of dryness that can easily stretch into the first couple of days and weeks into spring. During this transition, doubling up on hydration is crucial when taking your sweat. "Increased outdoor temps mean you will be sweating more to stay cool. Fluid requirements can double during recovery and even a dip of just 2 percent of your water means you are dehydrated," explains Myers. "A thirsty muscle will be a cramping muscle, and no one wants that."

Article continues below

Warm-up is crucial, even as temperatures rise.

And if you are working out in the heat, don't forget to warm up! Don't try to superhero your most difficult workout for the first time training outside this season. He suggests incremental changes when you first transition outside. "Start with your intervals, not your 10-miler. It can take more than two weeks to acclimate to a hotter climate, maybe even longer if you're used to a climate-controlled gym." It's easy to get caught up with our results instead of our efforts, in which case, Myers reminds us to keep things in perspective when it comes to your pace.

Consider different fruits and vitamins post-workout.

We all know bananas are an all-around go-to for post-workout energy and replenishing the body, but Myers swears by a handful of other fruits and veggies that pass the recovery fuel test. Cucumber, cantaloupe, and watermelons are just a few of the super-hydrating fruits that can help combat water loss, says Myers. "The cucumber contains potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sodium; cantaloupe will give you 15 percent of your daily potassium and 100 percent of your vitamin A; and watermelon gets a bad rap because of its high sugar content, but post-exercise this is the type of fast-burn carb your elevated metabolism will literally chew through."

And about bananas being the best source of potassium? "Watermelon also has a sufficient amount of potassium and naturally occurring water and antioxidants." For the best of melon worlds, he recommends pairing watermelon and cantaloupe to rehydrate when exercising in warmer temps.

If you're on the hunt for a new workout, check out this circuit training 101 guide for some inspiration.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Krysten Peck
Krysten Peck mbg Contributor
Krysten Peck is a freelance writer specializing in arts, wellness, brands, and visual storytelling. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College, and has done editorial and...

More On This Topic

Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Routines

A Quick Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs At Home

Sarah Regan
A Quick Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs At Home
$99.99

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity

With Joel Kahn, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Longevity
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-tips-for-taking-your-workout-from-indoors-to-outdoors

Your article and new folder have been saved!