188 Items Tagged
toxic relationships
So Your In-Laws Are Narcissists: Here's How To Deal, From Therapists
Put an end to the abuse.
Think You Have A Soul Tie With Someone? Here's How To Tell — And How To Break It
Somewhat largely misunderstood, soul ties aren't solely about sex.
Are You Caught In A One-Sided Friendship? How To Tell & What To Do
It can be hard to admit your friend, well, isn't a great friend.
What Causes People To Have Commitment Issues? A Couples' Therapist Explains
What it *really* means to have commitment issues.
6 Ways To Update Your Well-Being Routine That Have Nothing To Do With Diet Or Exercise
It's time to redefine wellness.
3 Signs It's Time To Quit Something You've Committed To + Why It's OK
Quitting is too often viewed as a sign of weakness.
What Do You Say When Someone's Gaslighting You? A Therapist's Go-To Comebacks
"Don't tell me how to feel. This is how I feel."
10 Signs That A Couple Has Communication Issues, From A Psychologist
How this psychologist spots couples' communication issues.
Looking Back, I Think This Pandemic Changed My Marriage For The Better
My husband and I aren't the same people, and this pandemic forced us to acknowledge that.
6 Ways To Avoid Raising A Narcissist, From Behavioral Psychologists
Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to be narcissists.
Think You Met Your Twin Flame? An Expert On Why You Should Be Careful
Twin flame relationships seem romantic on the surface, but they're often tumultuous.
Are You In A Rebound Relationship? 14 Signs To Look For, From A Therapist
Are they talking a lot about their ex — or avoiding talking about their ex completely?
6 Do's & Don'ts When You're Dating Someone Who's Been Cheated On
The implications of being cheated on can carry over into someone's next relationship.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Shed Light On Navigating Toxic Family Situations
You always have options, and you're never alone.
How Do You Know When To End A Friendship? 8 Signs Things Aren't Right
Breaking up with a friend is hard, but sometimes it's necessary.
Were You Raised By A Narcissist? 15 Signs + How It Can Affect You In Adulthood
Parent-child relationships are often fraught with drama, but this is different.
11 Qualities Of A Good Friend & The Types Of "Friends" To Avoid
Are they really looking out for you?
Beware: This Lovey-Dovey Tarot Card Isn't What It Seems On First Pull
Tarot readers share how they interpret this complicated card.
Is This An "Us" Problem Or A "Me" Problem? Unpacking Relationship Conflicts
It's not you, it's me—but actually.
Are You In Love — Or Just Infatuated? Here's How To Tell The Difference
Constantly thinking about this person? That doesn't necessarily mean you're in love.