Are You Caught In A One-Sided Friendship? How To Tell & What To Do

It can be hard to admit your friend, well, isn't a great friend.

#friendship #toxic relationships #breakup
Sarah Regan
2 days ago
Looking Back, I Think This Pandemic Changed My Marriage For The Better

My husband and I aren't the same people, and this pandemic forced us to acknowledge that.

#COVID-19 #marriage #toxic relationships
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
April 11
Think You Met Your Twin Flame? An Expert On Why You Should Be Careful

Twin flame relationships seem romantic on the surface, but they're often tumultuous.

#dating #breakup #toxic relationships #soul mates
Sarah Regan
April 1
Are You In A Rebound Relationship? 14 Signs To Look For, From A Therapist

Are they talking a lot about their ex — or avoiding talking about their ex completely?

#breakup #single life #dating #toxic relationships
Kiaundra Jackson, LMFT
March 22
6 Do's & Don'ts When You're Dating Someone Who's Been Cheated On

The implications of being cheated on can carry over into someone's next relationship.

#dating #toxic relationships #breakup
Sarah Regan
March 13
Were You Raised By A Narcissist? 15 Signs + How It Can Affect You In Adulthood

Parent-child relationships are often fraught with drama, but this is different.

#toxic relationships #motherhood
Abby Moore
February 23
Beware: This Lovey-Dovey Tarot Card Isn't What It Seems On First Pull

Tarot readers share how they interpret this complicated card.

#empowerment #toxic relationships
Sarah Regan
February 15
Are You In Love — Or Just Infatuated? Here's How To Tell The Difference

Constantly thinking about this person? That doesn't necessarily mean you're in love.

#dating #toxic relationships #single life
Kelly Gonsalves
January 22