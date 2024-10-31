These inner-circle five have this capacity because they also want the same things out of life that you do. They likely have their own ways of getting there, but they strive to be compassionate to others; they want to be of benefit to others; they also want to not be the same person today that they were yesterday. They’re in touch with impermanence and let its magic work through them. They’re disciplined spiritual warriors— they’re moving along the path of liberation with you.