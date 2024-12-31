Advertisement
These Are The 10 Commandments Of Every Narcissist, According To A Therapist
Narcissists are all around us, but we've reached a critical point where words like "gaslighting," "narcissism," and "trauma" have flooded our daily vernacular. Mental health professionals no longer have to explain these from scratch, but that means narcissists know how to use the,m too.
They can now abuse more sophisticatedly, blurring the lines and flipping the script by saying things like, "Let’s unpack why you feel this way," or, "Maybe you’re the narcissist."
When triggered, your amygdala comes online, and your prefrontal cortex goes offline, so it's harder to recognize which part of the abuse cycle you’re in. Plus, you’ve already been trained to doubt yourself, and phases of the abuse cycle can overlap.
So in order to know what to watch out for, here's how the entitled narcissist (who views themselves as God), decrees their commandments.
Thou shalt know I am god’s gift to you
You always meet them at the lowest point in their lives, but you don’t know this until slightly later after you’ve been captivated by their glitzy tales.
Big money, bigger players, biggest prestige. Hook, link, and sinker, you bite the bait. Then they reveal the truth. Things aren’t quite as good now—mostly due to bad luck. It sets up a stage in your head that they’re awesome, and you fall for potential. You’re also obliged to excuse bad behavior due to their sadness.
Beyond bombarding you with love and attention—painting that awesome future you both will have, having never met someone like you before—they make you feel chosen by them and so lucky because of all the things they could be, based on their "past." And they will keep reminding you you’re blessed.
What to do about it:
Doubt is always healthy, especially at the beginning of a relationship, so don’t feel guilty for wanting space to process and consult your own wisdom.
Trying to accelerate intimacy (love bombing) is a red flag, and when you notice slips in their behavior, such as explaining why they do some good things transactionally, beware. File that in your head instead of explaining it away.
Thou shalt be remade in my image
Your way of living, your value as a person, and your connection to your own gut, will be tested, mocked, and broken. Then, they will be remade. Beyond trampling on your boundaries by saying you are sensitive and they’re trying to help you be "healthier," important holidays may be forgotten and presents may be defective to signal you’re unimportant.
They may play the victim, saying your friends and family don’t like them, drawing the romantic "us against the world" card, but really they're isolating you. Strange things may happen to your devices—numbers and photos disappear, stories and facts change, but you’re always the one who remembered wrongly.
You’re rewarded or punished for dressing and spending a certain way, and you slowly lose yourself.
What to do about it:
Whilst someone can make recommendations to help you, don’t automatically jump to gratitude that they’re doing you a favor— especially if you’re someone who doubts yourself or new to a certain place/culture.
And most certainly, someone policing the way you speak, spend, or dress by calling it a boundary is a no-no; a boundary is something someone imposes on what happens to them—it cannot be used to control someone else.
Thou shalt get used to my ways
By the time you trust them and invest feelings, they start telling you about their modus operandi. Not a full-on sinister reveal, but subtler doses so you are pre-warmed to their behavior, like an oven preheated and ready for a cake. For example, "Sometimes when I'm drunk, I do things like that," or, "My ex cheated on me, so I get paranoid at times."
We all have reasons for doing what we do, and they even seem to be demonstrating self-awareness. But the thing is, they're just excusing the bad behaviors that will affect, hurt, and destroy you. They're getting you used to increasing cruelty whilst being their emotional support outhouse.
What to do about it:
Connecting the dots between a reason and a behavior doesn’t show accountability. Consistent action with sustained, improving outcomes does. We all do silly, bad, or hurtful things at time—the point is, how do our actions impact someone else?
Thou shalt be nothing without me
They ignore you whilst being in the same house, they tag you in holiday posts whilst sidelining you in reality, or they disappear for days and months of fun, saying they had to "mask the pain."
Being excluded activates your anterior cingulate cortex, amygdala, and insular, and reduces oxytocin and dopamine. Your brain feels that as physical pain, and you feel disconnected and depleted. This keeps you on your toes, you crave their presence, and you work hard to perform well and not do anything wrong.
After leaving, narcissists continue to hoover, love bombing on special occasions because they know you're particularly vulnerable, or bring up old memories.
This is another way of training you that you're miserable without them. They use their private intimate knowledge about you against you, and may claim they're "helping you," but it's just to reinforce that you’re powerless.
Behind your back, they may turn others against you with a longstanding private smear campaign, and you realize that everyone thinks you’re mad, bad, or sad, so you believe that if you leave, you have no one to turn to.
What to do about it:
If someone violates your request that your personal history isn’t used against you, or for you to give them a clear indicator should they want a time-out to cool down, that’s a big red flag of controlling behavior you don’t need in your life. And once you decide to leave, block them or engage a third party to serve as intermediary should you have logistical loose ends to tie up.
Thou shalt pay penance for what I’ve done
She told him that he broke her heart when he didn’t reveal his phone password—so she slept with someone else, and was so guilty, he had to make it up to her.
You see, it’s always about you having to work harder, and make it up to them for their bad behavior. You're on the lookout for when your behaviors might trigger them, and you start to become hyper-vigilant, checking yourself in benign mundane situations.
As your self-blame and guilt accelerates, it becomes easier for you to give more. After all, the start of the relationship was so awesome, you’d do anything to get that back. But you pay for any crumb of good or neutral behavior on their part; They may tell you to be grateful they didn’t hit you, and you learn to be thankful for scraps.
What to do about it:
Be very clear when something is your fault and when it isn't. Sure, it's an interaction in a relationship, but can someone really blame you for how they hurt you, and then make you clean up their mess?
That’s not love; that’s manipulation. Decent behavior is a hygiene factor, not something to be grateful for—and you should certainly be wary if someone tells you to be grateful they didn't do anything bad to you.
Thou shalt gag for my holy sermons
“Even if you leave, we'll end up together again because we need each other. It's divine and we are karmic soulmates.” Here’s a picture a narcissist commonly paints to prime your brain towards no other alternative, not to mention they're sweet talkers who use language to confuse you further.
But really, talk is cheap and the narcissist is even cheaper. Words are the currency they’ll pay, and you’ll lap it up. From endless sorries, to future-faking about better behavior, to you getting drunk on the sweet ambrosia of their insipid excuses, they flip amongst the role of saviour, victim, and persecutor so your brain is literally on its tippy toes all the time.
And, the narcissist loves the sound of their own voice.
What to do about it:
All talk and no (consistent) action is a big no-no. Anyone can justify anything away with enough of a story. If a person isn’t accountable or invested in making the relationship healthier and safer, despite how their actions endanger your physical and mental health, they are not good for you.
Know that your brain works overtime to make meaning out of this confusing melange of words, because the human brain hates ambiguity. So instead of begging the narcissist to talk and explain more, or replaying their words in your head, give yourself space to see this through calmer eyes.
Thou shalt watch me scam better
The narcissist is the ultimate scammer, faking connection in order to hook you in and scamming you with weak lies to keep you by their side.
Many clients have told me that the narcissists’ hugs and kisses feel stilted and scripted, and so are their actions that demonstrate empathy. These clients also corroborate that their ex-partners spend a lot of time watching films, which I hypothesize is a means of learning and faking decent human behavior.
Other narcissists play up the role of being spiritual to confuse you, and acting as your savior and mentor. There are those who may even point out or punish other narcissists’ behaviors, to deflect attention and manipulate the picture to play up how good they themselves are in contrast.
They also scam you about your own state of mind—that because they are calm and you are agitated, you're the liar and the one at fault.
What to do about it:
If a behavior feels off, even if it ticks the checklist of normal behaviors, trust your gut and reserve judgment instead of judging yourself for feeling that way.
Anyone who perverts spirituality for their own means to have a one-up over you is likely a spiritual narcissist, especially if they are always virtue signaling. And do not be hoodwinked by the narcissist’s ability to stay calm—they have reduced activity in their ventromedial prefrontal cortex, making them less likely to feel guilt or emotional.
Thou shalt breakdown
Angry eczema, a wobbly neck, IBS—so many symptoms that were medically untraceable, my clients were sometimes even scolded by their physicians.
But in a situation where you're unsafe, where you keep downplaying your experiences, your body attacks itself. Add that to STDs, unwanted pregnancies, being encouraged to live far from your support system or stop working, then being told that the narcissists’ friends do not like you and prefer their ex.
The rules of how you should behave keep changing, your memory is wrecked from non-stop gaslighting. You have no more energy, they tell you you're worthless, and you start to phantasize about hurting yourself or dying.
Every day, you reach new levels of brokenness.
What to do about it:
You deserve to feel psychologically and physically safe. Nothing that happened to your partner can justify them continually hurting you.
If you feel broken and confused, keep a record of what’s happening immediately after every incident, so no one can alter your memory. Lock down your devices so they cannot read them.
Most importantly, seek medical and psychological support. Deep trauma is not something you can heal alone, especially when you’re continuously under siege.
Thou shalt be grateful I’ll still take you
He fattened her up, stopped her from dressing up, took her far away from her friends and career, told her she was a wreck, and so lucky he’d take her still.
Every time abuse happens, your blunted nervous system wakes up. It confuses chaos for passion, the narcissist tells you this is true love, and the trauma bond strengthens. Then makeup sex happens—even if against your will—the domination, confusion, and oxytocin rush strengthens the dopaminergic reward pathways especially in your ventral striatum, so you crave the narcissist even more.
What to do about it:
Be very wary when someone changes you, shames you, and tells you that you should be grateful they still accept you. Anyone who frames themselves as your only shot is likely controlling and manipulating you.
Yes, you may feel ashamed if people find out you’ve been hurt in a toxic relationship, especially if your life and career are promising. But know that many people have rebuilt their personal and love lives because they didn’t want to settle for another day of abuse. And the sooner you own your own story—without having to shout it from the mountaintops to everyone—the less anyone can smear you.
Thou shalt think love is hard
"Love is hard. If I fail at this relationship, people will say I failed again," he told me. On the night I tried to leave, he made a big show of drinking, telling me he would off himself.
Over and over again, the narcissist will tell you love is hard, you are meant to suffer, and you are in this together. They show you movies that prove that point; and conflate healthy couples who’ve been through thick and thin together with your unhealthy, hazardous relationship.
Sometimes they go to couples’ therapy, but it is well-documented that the narcissist often uses the therapy room as an additional arena for abuse. You ask yourself, why you're still staying, and what you even love about them. And I’m willing to bet, it’s something you can’t really answer, so you say, love is hard.
What to do about it:
People go through ups and downs together, but that much suffering and pain is not normal. And I invite you to ask yourself, What if love isn’t hard?
Be aware of your pre-existing vulnerabilities. Have other relationships or stories in your life shown you that love is about suffering?
The takeaway
Once upon a time, in psychologist BF Skinner’s lab, pigeons were trained to peck at a key in exchange for food. But the food didn’t come out all the time, so they kept pecking, in the hope that the next peck would produce food. This is intermittent reinforcement— exactly what the narcissist uses on you. The food stopped coming; the pigeons kept pecking, they eventually died.
People listen to the story, widen their eyes and tell me, “I do not want to be a pigeon."
But while you're learning about narcissistic patterns on TikTok, watching videos, and reading articles, know that they are reading and watching the same things. You cannot outrun or outwit them when you are with them. And the longer you stay, the harder it is to leave.
So I invite you to look at the bigger picture—your health, your sanity, your future. And the future of your children or next generation, the people you will inspire in your life.
That is worth the scariness and inconvenience of leaving a narcissist. Because when you have a tumor, you don’t learn to live with it; you lob it off. Just think of everything waiting for you on the other side.
