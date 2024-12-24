Advertisement
Narcissists Do These 6 Things Around The Holidays—Here's What To Do About It
I remember when the holidays were volatile with my narcissistic ex. One moment, I had fun and felt loved; the next, I was shattered, shaking, and blaming myself.
He told me love was hard. I eventually believed that was the price to pay for being in a relationship until I realized he had Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) and was hurting me for fun.
You could be with a narcissistic partner, or there could be a narcissistic boss, friend, coworker, parent, or-in-law thrown into the mix. You see, dark personality types’ limbic systems and prefrontal cortices literally get hyper-activated when others are genuinely joyful and connecting. They get enraged because the holidays aren’t just about them.
The only way to get their dopamine spike is to regain control by causing pain to others. If, like my younger self, you walk on eggshells, especially during the holidays, I wrote this for you.
6 ways narcissists weaponize the holidays
They make you blow up
Narcissists know which buttons to press: the ones that make you upset, lose your cool or put your nervous system into meltdown. First, they set the scene by creating last-minute emergencies or impossible scheduling conflicts, blaming you for chaos.
Once vulnerable, they overwhelm victims with repeated rapid-fire demands and criticisms. They may gaslight you by rewriting old holiday occurrences, exploiting your stress-compromised memory, and making you distrust yourself further.
Some deliberately go for the jugular privately in a social situation, so you may have an outburst publicly at them before they tell you things like, “That’s why no one likes you.” And by co-opting therapeutic language, they then blame it on your issues, saying they are trying to help you, all whilst re-traumatizing you.
They're charming publicly, then hurt you out of nowhere
I remember feeling sucker-punched one morning when I woke up thinking it’d be a good holiday for a change, and he shouted at me that he’d spent a lot of money paying for our friends’ dinner. You see, he’d invited them and jumped in to pay.
What you need to know is that narcissists are expert thieves of joy. They wait for you to feel secure or happy before systematically destroying that.
Other common instances I hear from my clients include how they make you pay them back for what they gifted you, make you apologize when you’re home for some ambiguous statement of how your behavior hurt them, smash your possessions, or keep you awake all night reciting a litany of your failures.
What hurts, even more, is how they create elaborate digital facades or tell everyone how amazing the holidays were, all whilst privately escalating abuse.
Their gifts are designed to hurt
Every gift is a power play. My ex’s mother would give us damaged goods. We dismissed it as failing eyesight until I realized it is a common thing narcissists do to tell you that you don’t deserve anything good—that you're damaged goods.
Other narcissists use lavish presents to create obligations, as a transaction that you pay dearly and disproportionately for, forever. Some give deliberately disappointing presents, e.g. an apron, even if you’ve given them a list of what you want (that they definitely can afford).
Then you also have those who manipulate economic anxieties by demanding expensive gifts but claiming they cannot reciprocate due to inflation.
They deliberately leave you out
The most obvious way a narcissist will mess with the holiday spirit is by denigrating the holiday season altogether. They might harp on commercialization, saying, "Everyone’s doing this like sheep." They could also pull an anti-religion card, even if they know that it’s important to you.
This is because virtue-signaling makes them look superior whilst trashing your joy or beliefs.
They might verbally commit to doing something or even draw plans with you, then disappear on that day itself or show up drunk or high whilst conveniently forgetting the occasion. Or, they deliberately forget your presents, dietary considerations, or schedule.
Other narcissists might post elaborately on social media and even tag you but ignore you in real life. This baits you into thinking they care, and then the inexplicable coldness is designed to trigger feelings of abandonment.
They weaponize technology to abuse you
As technology evolves, so has the narcissist's repertoire, way beyond hacking your devices or creating fake accounts to catfish and stalk.
Some deliberately engineer you to discover that a new group chat has been created without you, so you feel rejected, for instance. Others insist on being included in all family group chats to "stay connected," then use this to surveil and take screenshots for use as ammunition later, or to triangulate people against each other.
Others might insist on being on video calls often or that you provide time-stamped photos and check-ins so they can keep track of you and dramatize tiny loopholes into full-on wars, gaslighting you that you were lying to them.
And then there’s AI, which they been known to alter "evidence" to support its version of reality or use chatbots and scheduled messages to continuously harass you, ensuring they’ll always be at the forefront of your mind.
They blame it on the booze and call you a killjoy
Narcissists are known to abuse substances due to high impulsivity, high entitlement, and low accountability. After the damage has been done, they easily blame it on the booze or even from feeling depressed. There is always some reason with plausible deniability after they’ve flown into a rage, gotten paranoid, or violent.
But if you show that you are in pain, fear, or sad the next day, they will tell you that you’ve hurt them by calling them out, and therefore they need to self-soothe with said substances.
It is also your fault for being a dull killjoy if you don’t indulge in those substances together. They'll tell you they can't help it and they want to change and ask you to help them with their New Year’s resolution. So, as a responsible person who loves them and cherishes the good memories you’ve shared together, naturally, you lap that up and get suckered in further to clean things up.
The cycle repeats, and another holiday season comes and goes.
What to do about it
Forewarned is forearmed
Do not be surprised by bad behavior, nor tricked by good or neutral behavior.
Don't take it personally
Do your best to remind yourself it is not your fault. This will go against your nature because the narcissist has trained you to blame yourself. Instead of asking, "Where did I go wrong?" and bending over backwards to clean up messes, walk away.
Remember you can never say the right thing
Know that you will never be able to respond correctly because the narcissist flips between the roles of savior, persecutor, and victim. Answering them from a place of concern when they sound like the victim would likely see you being attacked viciously.
Assert your boundaries
You have every right to say no without over-explaining. Do not bite the bait and let things escalate into overemotional drama.
Resist the compulsion to save them
You will be inclined to help, or even tell yourself that "hurt people hurt people," especially if you still believe loving someone will make them better, or that it's bad to abandon those you love.
But the truth is, you cannot help those who will not help themselves, and narcissists cannot and will not change.
Keep your brain as regulated as possible
Keeping your brain regulated means stepping away and taking three deep breaths correctly so that your fear center can go offline and the wiser parts of your brain can step in.
This way, you make better decisions instead of creating new messes by reacting.
The takeaway
If you're tired of closing out yet another year sad but resigned to it, know that this is because, in narcissistic abuse, your nervous system is rigged towards you staying. And, humans are naturally terrible at quitting bad situations.
So if you're on the fence about leaving, put these incidents onto a list of all the bad things they’ve done, because our abused selves selectively remember the good times. Gather the evidence as you gather your strength, and keep score logically so you have a frame reference anchored in reality. Because every day and month you stay makes it even harder to leave. Trauma compounds over time and the only way forward is to leave and heal.
It’s been years since I left my narcissistic ex, and I’ve only had beautiful holiday seasons since, full of peace, joy, and love. May your peaceful future and healing be the best present you give yourself this holiday and beyond. It is my sincere prayer for you that in a year’s time, you look back and are proud of this decision you’ve made.
