Veronica was unconditionally worthy, and so are you. You are worthy of love, connection, presence, attention, safety, and beyond. You are worthy of it. But you also can’t just act however you want and believe that a relationship will thrive anyway. As we journeyed into Veronica’s origin stories, she was able to see how her worthiness wound was sabotaging her relationships. She was learning that she couldn’t push people away and expect them to stay. She needed to stop testing and learn to create some boundaries and establish some guidelines. Otherwise she’d continue to lose relationships and prove her story of unworthiness true.