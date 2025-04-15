Differentiation is the embodied balancing of attachment and autonomy. The more differentiated you become, the more you dance inside the polarity. You are able to be connected to yourself (your needs, thoughts, feelings, values, and experience) and be close to someone while experiencing their difference. Differentiation allows you to be close without being reactive, or as Assael Romanelli, Ph.D., says, "Differentiation allows you to be big and together."