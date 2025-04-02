First and foremost, we have to start noticing the stories we tell ourselves that keep us from healthy love—"the story we tell ourselves about what's lacking in us or what's lacking in others [that we believe is making it so] we can't be loved the way we want to be loved," Page says. In reality, there's nothing lacking in you that's "causing" the person to be unavailable. Know that you're worthy and enough, just as you are.