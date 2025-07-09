How To Help Your Friends With Their Love Lives — Without Getting Drained

In many situations, this is what a person wants: for someone to listen to them. They want the space to say whatever they need to say and have someone else hear them accurately and empathetically. We can be good listeners by letting our friends know that we hear them and understand what they say. For example, we might summarize their frustrations with a statement such as, "You are saying you are tired of doing all of the work in your relationship," or "You sound like you need to take a break." By listening empathetically, we honor their feelings without conveying pity or consolation. We allow them to feel heard and understood while also refraining from becoming entangled in their personal drama.