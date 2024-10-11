Tackling negative body image on your own isn't easy—hence why so many people can't help but talk about it with their friends. Knowing this, it's not a bad idea to point your friend in the right direction of resources that can help them, whether it be a therapist or a coach. Suggest to your friend that, if they really feel the need to air out their body image issues, they should do so with a professional who can not only handle it emotionally but help them get to the root of it, as well.