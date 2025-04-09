Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Likely To Gaslight You
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique. When it comes to manipulating people, every zodiac sign has the capacity to gaslight someone, for instance—but some might gaslight more often than others.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign is never a guarantee they'll be an expert gaslighter, but you might want to be extra discerning if one the following three signs starts making you question your reality.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun, moon, or rising sign, as well as their Mercury sign, which influences how we communicate.
Cancer
The zodiac sign most likely to gaslight you is none other than sensitive and intuitive Cancer. And if you're surprised to see this nurturing, homey zodiac sign at the top of this list, you should think again.
Cancer is a sign that's closely related to themes of protection and security—just think of the crab's shell and pincers. So when a Cancer comes up against someone or something that threatens that sense of security, they'll do whatever they have to do to preserve it, including making you question yourself.
Watch out for Cancers who seem incapable of listening without retorting, or otherwise tell you that what you feel is "wrong."
Pisces
The second most likely zodiac sign to gaslight you is another water sign—Pisces. Like Cancer, Pisces is an intuitive and emotional sign, and they key to understand here is that heightened emotions sometimes inhibit our ability to see another's perspective (or even reality) for what it is.
In the case of Pisces, who is known to be one of the more naive and fantastical signs, they tend to build up a fantasy so strong in their heads that accepting reality would send them spiraling. So? They'll gaslight you to keep that grip on their daydream.
Watch out for a Pisces who gives absurd, abstract meanings to things with no basis in reality. Their delusion only feeds their inclination to gaslight.
Libra
Finally, we have Libra as the third most likely sign to gaslight you. An air sign, Libra is more logical and less emotional than the aforementioned water signs, but that doesn't mean they won't use their intelligence to force you into mental gymnastics.
With Libra, gaslighting is a way for them to protect their own self image. If there's anything a Libra can't stand, it's being disliked, so even if they've wronged you, they'll say and do everything in their power to convince you otherwise.
Libras tend to think of themselves as good people (even when they're operating on self interest), not understanding that their incessant need to keep the peace and save face doesn't leave room for authenticity—or respecting the emotions and needs of others.
The takeaway
Again, every zodiac sign has the capacity to gaslight and be manipulative. The most important thing is being able to recognize these behaviors and not get sucked into a web of confusion. If a Cancer, Pisces, or Libra starts making you feel that way, just don't say we didn't warn you.