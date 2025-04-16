"Indeed," the study authors write, "the present findings suggest that it is primarily the awareness of conflicting feelings (i.e., subjective ambivalence) that is especially associated with people reporting negative outcomes, at least for relational well-being." They add that in romantic relationships, "people may be most threatened by the awareness of their ambivalence given the strong desire to see their partner positively and the potentially relationship- and life-altering implications that acting upon one's evaluations may have" (i.e., breaking up).