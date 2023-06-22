If you want to stop ruminating, you have to notice that you're doing it in the first place, and that's where mindfulness comes in. "Mindfulness practices are proven to be helpful in managing overthinking and disruptive thoughts," licensed therapist Kimberly Martin, LMFT, previously told mindbodygreen, adding, "Mindfulness practices could be any healthy activity/skill that allows you to practice shifting your mind to the present moment rather than in the past or the future."