There's so much more to you than your sensitivity, so it shouldn't be the deciding factor in relationships—it just needs to be strongly considered. You may have a very sensitive partner, or there may be many other things you two have in common. Sometimes sensitivity is a trait that reveals itself or awakens later in life, so just being around you and learning about sensitivity might make your partner more sensitive. Your partner may need to understand that some of your quirks—like needing more retreat and recovery time or having one weekend "on" with social events and the next weekend "off" chilling around the house—are due to your sensitivity.