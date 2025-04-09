We want them to know that we want to believe them but also need to see congruency. If the person we are seeing tells us he wants to be exclusive but continues to see someone else, we might say, "You say that you want to be with me, so I don't understand why you are still seeing that other person. I can believe you when you are no longer with that other person. In the meantime, I believe that you want to see us both and are not available for a committed relationship with me."