With Chiron in Aquarius, your journey is to free yourself from conformity through authentic expression. Aquarians are known for being unique and not following the crowd. However, when Chiron is in Aquarius, you may try to fit in with the crowd so you have a sense of belonging. If you enter into a relationship with this type of energy, you may not be offering a true picture of who you are, and you and your partner’s values may ultimately clash.