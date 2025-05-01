When we only focus on our own wants and needs, we communicate clearly to others that theirs do not matter. For example, maybe we decide that our wish for a vacation to Mexico is more important than our partner's desire to stay home and save money—and so we book the trip for two anyway. This action communicates loud and clear that "what I want is more important than what you want." It should be no surprise that our partner is upset with us for completely disregarding their wishes. Even if we think we are trying to be helpful, we must provide space for our loved ones to communicate their wishes and make an effort to listen to their thoughts and feelings genuinely.