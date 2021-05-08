4 Reasons You May Feel Resentment Toward Someone & How To Deal With It

While anger feels like a quick, reactive spark of emotions, resentment is more of a slow burn.

“Resentment is often seen as a longer duration, lower intensity anger,” clinical psychologist, Ayanna Abrams, Psy.D., tells mbg. It's generally a response to an ongoing and unresolved frustration or injustice that you can’t move through or have not chosen to move through, she explains.

If you’re feeling resentment toward someone in your life, but aren't sure where the feelings are stemming from, here are a few possible reasons, plus how to deal with them.