While your partner's action may be the trigger, this type of reaction is often the result of internal problems that stem from your own personal history, Muñoz explains. The way we behave in relationships often stems from the ways in which we were treated or cared for as a child (i.e., attachment styles). For example, individuals who grew up with parents who were inconsistently available might develop an anxious attachment style, causing them to feel constantly insecure in relationships and worried about being abandoned. This can cause them to overreact—for example, becoming extremely worried when their usually trustworthy partner chooses to go out with friends.