Which Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Love Bombers? Watch Out For These 3
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own unique qualities and approaches to life, including how they approach relationships. Where some signs are more slow-and-steady, others dive right in—and are more likely to love bomb you.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign isn't a guarantee they'll be a love bomber, but the following three signs have a bit of a reputation for coming on strong, only for things to quickly fizzle (or worse).
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun and/or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, which influences how we give and receive love.
Aries
The zodiac sign most likely to love bomb you is none other than impulsive and reckless Aries. Not only are they the first sign of the astrological year—which gives them a lot of energy and no inhibition—but they're also ruled by Mars, the planet of aggression.
So when an Aries is interested in someone, they tend to go after them with a lot of vigor. We're talking consistent texts, date nights, passionate love making, etc. But will it last? You know what they say about the flame that burns twice as bright; It burns out twice as fast.
Just as quickly as an Aries is interested, they lose said interest, and move on to the next thing, nevermind the fact that they love bombed you into obsessing over them.
Leo
The second most likely sign to love bomb you is loud and proud Leo. Known for their confidence and charisma, Leo knows exactly what to say when love bombing to pull you. The thing is, Leo loves admiration, so they want people to adore them.
And in order to get someone's adoration, well, sometimes you have to manipulate them. Unfortunately, some Leo's egos will push them to do exactly that.
Unlike Aries who might lose interest more quickly, Leo's tend to prefer long term relationships, but don't expect the love bombing to last.
Sagittarius
Last but not least, we have Sagittarius as the third most likely sign to love bomb you. (Clearly, the fire signs have a reputation for coming on strong!) With their natural enthusiasm and zest for life, it comes all too naturally for them to lay it on thick in the early days of dating.
But like Aries, Sag can quickly lose interest. They also don't like to commit or tie themselves down to anything, so again, don't expect the excessive affection to last.
Sag can be the type of person who acts like the love of your life for two weeks, only to move across the country (literally) two weeks later.
The takeaway
In some cases, love bombing can be taken further into emotional abuse, so it's very important to be wary of those who seem excessively into you early on. And of course, while someone's zodiac sign doesn't mean they're bound to be a love bomber, you might want to be extra discerning if an Aries, Leo, or Sag is laying it on really thick.