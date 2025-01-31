While this isn't necessarily a sign of an unhealthy friendship, it can still be a cue that it may be time to put some space between your friend and yourself. It can be tempting to hang on to some of your oldest friends because you've known them forever. When you've invested so much in the friendship, you might think you can't, or shouldn't, give it up. But as people grow, their interests and priorities may change, and this can mean you no longer share common interests with your friend. It can hurt when you start finding it hard to maintain a meaningful conversation with a friend who used to mean everything to you.