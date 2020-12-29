Finding out you’ve been lied to never feels good, no matter the intention. Rather than becoming the victim of someone else’s dishonesty, many people will attempt to catch a liar in the act. But according to body language experts, lying is one of the hardest expressions to read, and you’re probably going about it all wrong.

To figure out how to more accurately catch someone in a lie, mbg consulted behavior analyst Scott Rouse and body language expert Blanca Cobb, M.S. Here are the mistakes most people are making about deception, and some tricks to keep in mind.