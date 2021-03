mbg Contributor

Jenna Watson is a life transformation coach based in Chicago. She is a certified Martha Beck Wayfinder and holds a BA in English and minor in Philosophy from the University of Iowa. A 20-year veteran of the advertising industry, Jenna now focuses on helping others uncover/discover, identify/reclaim, plan for, and move toward their most authentic lives. In short, her mission as a coach is to help people move from just wishing for a different life to getting it.