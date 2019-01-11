9 Items Tagged

sexual assault

Sex

Is THIS Why You're Struggling With Arousal?

Are you turned on but your body isn't responding? Or do you get physically aroused when you don't want to? Read this.

#sexuality #sexual assault #sex #orgasm #mind body connection
Tiffany Lashai Curtis
January 11 2019
Sex

Are You A Perfectionist In Bed?

Here's how it could affect your sex life.

#news #empowerment #anxiety #acceptance #sexuality
Julia Guerra
December 13 2018
Sex

Why 'Translating Pleasure' Is The Key To Experiencing Your Full Orgasmic Potential

"Translating pleasure from one point of contact to another is the key to melting body armor and accessing your full potential for pleasure."

#sexuality #sexual assault #sex #self-care
Devi Ward
April 22 2017
Sex

How To Combine Tantra, Yoga & Meditation For Sexual Empowerment

"I felt a monumental shift in my consciousness. That was the first time I realized sex could be empowering. It stripped away layers of shame....

#healing #sexuality #tantric sex #sexual assault #meditation
Psalm Isadora
February 3 2017
Love

How To Heal From Sexual Trauma (According To A Relationships & Abuse Expert)

"When you use your voice and choose to protect yourself, you will become the hero."

#sexuality #sexual assault #sex #sexism #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 25 2016

How Tantra Helped Me Overcome Trauma & Find Sexual Healing

In this moving talk, Psalm Isadora vulnerably shares her journey from childhood sexual abuse and shame to personal responsibility, empowerment, and...

#healing #tantric sex #sexual assault #sex #personal growth
mindbodygreen
September 21 2016
Sex

How Tantra Can Help You Heal From Sexual Trauma & Become Orgasmic

"The saddest part of trauma for me is that most victims feel shame, and as a result, they don't speak out or find ways to heal. You don't need to be a...

#sexuality #tantric sex #sexual assault #tantra
Psalm Isadora
August 30 2016

I'm A Victim Of Rape — Not A "Survivor"

The day after my 22nd birthday, I was raped. It was my senior year of college, nearly a year ago, and I had gone to a house party. There, an...

#healing #sexuality #sexual assault
Samantha Ross
November 17 2015
Mental Health

I Didn't Realize I Was Sexually Assaulted. Here's Why I'm Sharing My Story Now

I recall stumbling out of the party as a big group, then ending up in a dark hotel room.

#sexual assault
Erin Davidson
September 23 2015