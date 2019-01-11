9 Items Tagged
sexual assault
Is THIS Why You're Struggling With Arousal?
Are you turned on but your body isn't responding? Or do you get physically aroused when you don't want to? Read this.
Are You A Perfectionist In Bed?
Here's how it could affect your sex life.
Why 'Translating Pleasure' Is The Key To Experiencing Your Full Orgasmic Potential
"Translating pleasure from one point of contact to another is the key to melting body armor and accessing your full potential for pleasure."
How To Combine Tantra, Yoga & Meditation For Sexual Empowerment
"I felt a monumental shift in my consciousness. That was the first time I realized sex could be empowering. It stripped away layers of shame....
How To Heal From Sexual Trauma (According To A Relationships & Abuse Expert)
"When you use your voice and choose to protect yourself, you will become the hero."
How Tantra Helped Me Overcome Trauma & Find Sexual Healing
In this moving talk, Psalm Isadora vulnerably shares her journey from childhood sexual abuse and shame to personal responsibility, empowerment, and...
How Tantra Can Help You Heal From Sexual Trauma & Become Orgasmic
"The saddest part of trauma for me is that most victims feel shame, and as a result, they don't speak out or find ways to heal. You don't need to be a...
I'm A Victim Of Rape — Not A "Survivor"
The day after my 22nd birthday, I was raped. It was my senior year of college, nearly a year ago, and I had gone to a house party. There, an...
I Didn't Realize I Was Sexually Assaulted. Here's Why I'm Sharing My Story Now
I recall stumbling out of the party as a big group, then ending up in a dark hotel room.