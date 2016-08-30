How Tantra Can Help You Heal From Sexual Trauma & Become Orgasmic

I encourage you to try to approach your sensuality without judgment and without shame. The saddest part of trauma for me is that most victims feel shame, and as a result, they don't speak out or find ways to heal. Practicing tantric techniques will help. They are effective ways to heal because they work with the body and spirit as well as the brain. Sexuality, in tantric thinking, is physical, psychological, and spiritual. The good news is, your difficulty reaching pleasurable orgasms is most likely psychological, and tantra will help you break through that imprint.