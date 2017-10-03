481 Items Tagged
inspiration
Pray For Vegas—Then Call Your Senators. We Can Prevent Future Tragedies
We can do better.
Wellness Leaders Are Obsessing Over These Workouts. Here’s What You Need To Know
We found the soul-satisfying movement each of these wellness pros swears by. Hint: everyone likes to exercise differently.
9 Fascinating Wellness Trends Inspired By Human Potential
This is where wellness meets tech.
These Are The Next Great Nutritionists
Meet the winners of our Next Great Nutritionist contest.
A PhD On Why Movement Is Her Cure-All
We all have challenges; it's how you face them that matters.
So You Were Inspired By revitalize. Here's How To Turn That Into A Habit
Here's the good news: Vacation is a great time to form new habits.
I'm A Nutritionist Who Tours With Rock Stars. Here's Exactly How I Got The Gig
Peek inside her enviable, globe-trotting life.
7 Summer Staples To Carry You From The Beach To Yoga + Beyond
Here are seven staples you need to carry you through summer—no matter your taste, budget, and body type.
8 Mindset Shifts To Help You Tap Into A Sense Of Purpose Any Time, Anywhere
"If you have to support yourself, you had bloody well better find some way that is going to be interesting." —Katharine Hepburn
This Is What A High-Quality Human Being Looks Like
Meet Natasha Garoosi, a woman dedicated to rekindling what it means to be human again through conversations that unite us.
The World's Best Pastries Are Gluten-Free. This Woman Is The Reason Why
A gluten intolerance diagnosis could have spelled the end of Liz Prueitt's baking career. It was the beginning of the best chapter yet.
How To Make A Way Healthier (But Just As Beautiful) Unicorn Frappuccino
It's easier than you think.
7 Healthy Cookbooks To Make You Look & Feel Your Best (Just In Time For Summer)
Look good and feel amazing.
This Spoken-Word Poet Is Changing The World (One Dancing Panda Video At A Time)
"Imagine a future where technology is based on our values, not our screen time." —Max Stossel
Modern Mystics Tell You Exactly How To Add More Magic Into Your Life
"Watching Mama Moon cycle from new to full and back again is also such a comfort, as she reminds of the cyclic, ever-evolving nature of all life."
Meet The Fierce Female Muslim Athletes Behind Nike's Newest Campaign
You haven't seen determination until you've seen these world-class athletes.
I Left The Corporate World To Open A Yoga Studio. Here's How You Can, Too
We caught up with Y7 founder Sarah Levy to find out how she turned her unique passion into a thriving business.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Sweet talker—or fast talker? This Monday, March 13, expressive Mercury glides into agile Aries, turning us all into silver-tongued devils until the...
How I Learned To Stop Hating My Introversion & Love Myself
You don't have to change to love yourself.
10 Daily Rituals To Get Inspired—STAT
Daily rituals guaranteed to inspire.