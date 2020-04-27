The strongest, most inspiring people in history are the ones who chose to love regardless of their circumstances. What gives some people the ability to love where others fail? Faith. Faith is the decision to love, no matter the circumstances. And the more you choose love, the greater your faith will grow.

It’s easy to lose hope in this upside-down world full of poverty, war, and pain. Love, under these conditions, can seem pointless—even weak. But it's just the opposite. Love can be difficult. But if you ask me, it's our greatest purpose. Here are five ways I try to keep faith when it seems impossible: