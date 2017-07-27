In can be very lonely and isolating at times, despite the fact that you are constantly surrounded by people. You spend a lot of time in hotel rooms by yourself; it’s much like the movie Up in the Air (with George Clooney). You miss out on everything at home and people have a hard time understanding your lifestyle if they don’t also travel for a living. You miss your friends at home, and sometimes we are gone for months at a time, so it’s hard to integrate back into life at home when you get back. It also makes having any sort of relationship very hard. You miss birthdays, weddings, and other important events. You have to work hard to keep in touch with the ones you love, which can be hard, but the ones who are worth it stick with you.

It’s also very hard to have a routine because no day is ever the same. In a way I also love this about the job; it certainly never gets boring. You have to get used to living out of a suitcase; try leaving your home for three months with only three pairs of shoes 'cause that’s all you can fit in your one allotted suitcase!