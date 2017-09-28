9 Fascinating Wellness Trends Inspired By Human Potential

In a new-age art installation, videos of celebrity trainer Todd McCullough (known as “TMAC”), instructor and Shauna Harrison, yogi Tara Stiles, and CrossFit expert Kenny Santucci were projected onto the windshield of the INFINITI car. Guests hopped into the car to watch them, which was a welcome, cushy break from the hubbub of the event—a mini-recharge. Each ambassador revealed how he or she achieves “Peak Performance,” and what means to them. Guests didn’t want to get out once the videos were over! You can see all the videos together here [link to hub].