What This Celebrity Trainer Says To Anyone Who Needs Major Workout Inspiration

Todd McCullough, a native of Florida, started his fitness journey earlier than most. His father owned a gym, and he was able to learn about the importance training and discipline as a child. His hard work began to pay off when he joined the Florida Gators as a starting linebacker on a full scholarship, and once again when he played for the European Football League for Italy. In an unexpected turn of events, he became a yoga teacher and now uses yoga to stay present in everyday life.

McCullough spent most of his life surrounded by coaches and trainers who made a huge impact on him both as a person and an athlete. As owner of his own business now, TMAC Fitness, he aims to provide busy people with the same attention, inspiration, and ability to tap into the present moment.

Ultimately, his philosophy is “faith, family, friends, and working hard,” and always exploring his outer limits. Watch this video to find out what morning rituals keep him motivated, how he taps into the moment, and his favorite mindful workouts.