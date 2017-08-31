mindbodygreen

Close banner
INFINITI
PAID CONTENT FOR INFINITI

What This Celebrity Trainer Says To Anyone Who Needs Major Workout Inspiration

Founder of TMAC Fitness By Todd McCullough
Founder of TMAC Fitness
Todd McCullough is a Los Angeles-based, ACE-certified personal trainer, E-RYT registered yoga teacher, and founder of TMAC FITNESS.
August 31, 2017

Todd McCullough, a native of Florida, started his fitness journey earlier than most. His father owned a gym, and he was able to learn about the importance training and discipline as a child. His hard work began to pay off when he joined the Florida Gators as a starting linebacker on a full scholarship, and once again when he played for the European Football League for Italy. In an unexpected turn of events, he became a yoga teacher and now uses yoga to stay present in everyday life.

McCullough spent most of his life surrounded by coaches and trainers who made a huge impact on him both as a person and an athlete. As owner of his own business now, TMAC Fitness, he aims to provide busy people with the same attention, inspiration, and ability to tap into the present moment.

Ultimately, his philosophy is “faith, family, friends, and working hard,” and always exploring his outer limits. Watch this video to find out what morning rituals keep him motivated, how he taps into the moment, and his favorite mindful workouts.

Todd McCullough
Todd McCullough
Todd McCullough is a Los Angeles-based, ACE-certified personal trainer, E-RYT registered yoga...
Read More
More from the author:
Make A Daily Workout A Reality With Quick, Effective Fat-Burning Routines
Check out 20 Minutes To Strong, Healthy & Fit
You can get fit, strong and lean right in the comfort of your own home. In this program, celebrity trainer Todd McCullough shows you how.
View the class
Todd McCullough
Todd McCullough
Todd McCullough is a Los Angeles-based, ACE-certified personal...
Read More

More On This Topic

Mental Health

20 Minutes Less Of This Can Make You Healthier & Happier, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
20 Minutes Less Of This Can Make You Healthier & Happier, Study Finds
Love

How To Not Lose Your Mind Dating In The Instagram Age, A Dating Coach Explains

Clara Artschwager
How To Not Lose Your Mind Dating In The Instagram Age, A Dating Coach Explains
$39.99

Total Body Workout

With Todd McCullough
Total Body Workout
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/todd-mccullough-fitness-mind-body-balance

Your article and new folder have been saved!