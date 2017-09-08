mindbodygreen

Close banner
Wellness Trends

The Breathwork Practice That Everyone At revitalize Is Raving About

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
September 8, 2017

Sitting in a giant dome at the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, a group of meditators and wellness enthusiasts gathered for breathwork and meditation led by Ashley Neese, an LA-based breathwork teacher, meditation guide, and spiritual counselor. They're all here for revitalize, mindbodygreen's annual summit, because all the biggest names in wellness, Neese included, are here for groundbreaking panels, wellness talks, fitness and meditation classes, one-on-one treatments like Reiki and ear acupuncture, and so much more.

It's no surprise that her area of the dome was filled to capacity, as Neese is at the forefront of the next big thing in wellness: breathwork. Breathwork is exactly what it sounds like, manipulating the breath to consciously change breathing patterns to alter your state of being. Working with the breath might be one of the most underrated techniques in our self-care toolbox. It's the driving force behind yoga, kundalini, and peak performance for athletes, and Neese said accessing the diaphragm through breath invites us into the space between our subconscious and consciousness. Through breathwork, old patterns can be revealed and broken to make room for new habits, relationships, and abundance.

Here are the breathwork techniques that revitalized us:

After she led the group through some active movements like cat pose, cow pose, and a forward fold, Neese invited them to sit with one hand on the belly and the other extended in front. A few rounds of deep belly breath grounded the energy of the room. Neese told the group to tense the hand in front of them, making a fist, and then asked them to notice how the diaphragm responds. (You can even try this at home right now—it's wild!) The diaphragm contracts with physical tension, and Neese pointed out that this happens all day every day. It's our natural stress response.

To help soothe the nervous system, she first invited the group to extend the length of their exhales. As a culture we focus so much on the inhale, but if we extend our exhales, the next breath in will be effortlessly more rich and more replenishing. Then she moved on to the breath of threes and instructed her class to inhale normally and exhale half the air out, hold, exhale more and hold, and finally exhale the remaining air out and hold for a moment. The breath of three requires a letting go and hanging in the pause. According to Neese, the pause is where we'll find richness in the form of self-dialogue. Listen there, and you'll hear it.

Ready to join the revitalize fun? Be sure to tune in to mbg on Saturday, September 9, at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT, to watch our livestream, presented by INFINITI, and follow #mbgrevitalize on social!

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
$249.99 $124.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More revitalize

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/live-from-revitalize-the-breathwork-practice-that-everyone-at-revitalize-is-ravin

Your article and new folder have been saved!