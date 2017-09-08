The Breathwork Practice That Everyone At revitalize Is Raving About

After she led the group through some active movements like cat pose, cow pose, and a forward fold, Neese invited them to sit with one hand on the belly and the other extended in front. A few rounds of deep belly breath grounded the energy of the room. Neese told the group to tense the hand in front of them, making a fist, and then asked them to notice how the diaphragm responds. (You can even try this at home right now—it's wild!) The diaphragm contracts with physical tension, and Neese pointed out that this happens all day every day. It's our natural stress response.

To help soothe the nervous system, she first invited the group to extend the length of their exhales. As a culture we focus so much on the inhale, but if we extend our exhales, the next breath in will be effortlessly more rich and more replenishing. Then she moved on to the breath of threes and instructed her class to inhale normally and exhale half the air out, hold, exhale more and hold, and finally exhale the remaining air out and hold for a moment. The breath of three requires a letting go and hanging in the pause. According to Neese, the pause is where we'll find richness in the form of self-dialogue. Listen there, and you'll hear it.

