34 Items Tagged
fashion
5 Fashion Brands That Are Greener Than You Thought
For all your warm-weather shopping needs.
Check Out These Insanely Cool Wearable Plants
Spring has officially sprung (In New York, at least), and nothing screams "wardrobe revamp" like the start of a new season.
The 5-Step Guide To Creating A Sustainable Wardrobe
What does a sustainable closet really look like?
9 Gorgeous Women (Ages 61 To 94) Who Prove Beauty Is Ageless
To celebrate the pro-aging movement, we took a look at nine stunning women whose roles in recent campaigns prove that beauty is truly timeless.
France Takes A Serious Stand Against Harmful Modeling Standards
Taking a step in the right direction.
How I Created My Dream Wardrobe Without Buying Any New Clothes
As consumers, the best thing we can do for the environment is to shop for secondhand clothes or clothing made with natural fibers like cotton and...
7 Fun Ways To Save Money On Clothes (That You've Never Tried)
We all know the benefits of recycling, but upcycling takes the concept one step further by turning used materials into higher-value objects.
I Cut My Wardrobe In Half & It Completely Changed My Life
When I took the time to really think about how every single item I owned made me feel, I realized that an overflowing wardrobe brought me nothing but...
What Your Clothing Color Choice Says About You
Last month, I was particularly aware of my mental murkiness. It didn't matter how many green juices, meditation sessions or extra hours of sleep I...
Pregnant & Have Back Pain? It May Be Your Bra
Skimping on good bras will contribute to upper body pain and discomfort
Victoria's Secret Ends "Perfect Body" Campaign In Wake Of Backlash
Victoria's Secret has changed the ad slogan to "A Body For Every Body."
How I Live With Addiction Every Day: Amber Valletta
Supermodel, actress, and fashion icon Amber Valletta opens up for the first time ever...
Start Your Weekend Right With This Banana Spirulina Smoothie
I love smoothies! They're an easy way to pack nutrient dense food, superfoods, supplements, and high quality protein in one jar. What's also great is...
Zem Joaquin Lets Us In On Her Favorite Eco-Fashion Brands
Zem Joaquin, founder of Ecofabulous and Editor at Large for Huffington Post, stopped by MindBodyGreen's wellness summit, revitalize, to share the...