Wellness Trends

Check Out These Insanely Cool Wearable Plants

Spring has officially sprung (In New York, at least), and nothing screams "wardrobe revamp" like the start of a new season.

#gardening #style #fashion
Emma Loewe
March 22 2016
Home
Beauty

9 Gorgeous Women (Ages 61 To 94) Who Prove Beauty Is Ageless

To celebrate the pro-aging movement, we took a look at nine stunning women whose roles in recent campaigns prove that beauty is truly timeless.

#celebrity #beauty #aging #body image #body
Anna Williams
January 30 2016
Healthy Weight
Change-Makers

How I Created My Dream Wardrobe Without Buying Any New Clothes

As consumers, the best thing we can do for the environment is to shop for secondhand clothes or clothing made with natural fibers like cotton and...

#money #green living #fashion
Hanna Baror-Padilla
November 9 2015

7 Fun Ways To Save Money On Clothes (That You've Never Tried)

We all know the benefits of recycling, but upcycling takes the concept one step further by turning used materials into higher-value objects.

#environmentalism #fashion
Emma Loewe
September 30 2015
Personal Growth

I Cut My Wardrobe In Half & It Completely Changed My Life

When I took the time to really think about how every single item I owned made me feel, I realized that an overflowing wardrobe brought me nothing but...

#eco-fashion #mindfulness #fashion
Lucie Thompson
August 26 2015

What Your Clothing Color Choice Says About You

Last month, I was particularly aware of my mental murkiness. It didn't matter how many green juices, meditation sessions or extra hours of sleep I...

#mind body connection #wellness #fashion
Tory Dube
March 3 2015
Women's Health

Pregnant & Have Back Pain? It May Be Your Bra

Skimping on good bras will contribute to upper body pain and discomfort

#pregnancy #fashion
Denise Jagroo, DPT, WCS
December 17 2014
Wellness Trends

Victoria's Secret Ends "Perfect Body" Campaign In Wake Of Backlash

Victoria's Secret has changed the ad slogan to "A Body For Every Body."

#news #confidence #body image #body #fashion
Emi Boscamp
November 10 2014
Recovery

How I Live With Addiction Every Day: Amber Valletta

Supermodel, actress, and fashion icon Amber Valletta opens up for the first time ever...

#celebrity #healing #eco-fashion #mindfulness #addiction
mindbodygreen
July 11 2014

Start Your Weekend Right With This Banana Spirulina Smoothie

I love smoothies! They're an easy way to pack nutrient dense food, superfoods, supplements, and high quality protein in one jar. What's also great is...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #smoothies #food #fashion
Valentina Zelyaeva
June 28 2014

Zem Joaquin Lets Us In On Her Favorite Eco-Fashion Brands

Zem Joaquin, founder of Ecofabulous and Editor at Large for Huffington Post, stopped by MindBodyGreen's wellness summit, revitalize, to share the...

#fashion
mindbodygreen
June 14 2014