14 Items Tagged
calcium
Think You Need Dairy For Strong Bones? Think Again
Dairy-free? Here's how to protect your bones.
The Two Nutrients Most Of My Clients Are Missing + What To Do About It: A Nutritionist Explains
While there are many nutrients critical for our health, these are the two that I find my clients struggle most to get enough of.
The Nutrient You Need For Bone Strength & Overall Health (Hint: It's Not Calcium)
When you think about bone health, your mind might travel back to the “Got Milk?” campaigns that successfully cemented the concept that drinking milk...
10 Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Calcium + What To Do About It
Calcium is important not only for bone and dental health, but it also has an impact on blood...
5 Vitamins & Minerals You Can Get From Real Food (Rather Than Supplements)
Experts agree — the best way to get the nutrients your body needs is through food. An incredible array of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients,...
10 Symptoms Of Menopause + How To Deal With Them
Many women begin to experience symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, before their periods stop. If you feel confused as to why you're prone to...
The Best Sources Of Dairy-Free Calcium (Infographic)
Where to get your calcium if you're lactose intolerant.
10 Ways To Manage Your Stress
In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...
Muscle Spasms? These 5 Nutrients Can Help
Keep these nutrients in your daily diet.
Is Dairy Dangerous? We Dive Into The Science
Is consuming dairy necessary or even healthy for most people?
7 Green Superfoods That Should Always Be On Your Plate
Eat your greens! How many times did you hear that as a kid?
9 Diet Changes To Help Conquer PMS
Premenstrual syndrome, known more commonly as PMS, can be used to describe a broad range of symptoms related to the menstrual cycle. These symptoms...
10 Superfoods In One Delicious Salad: Why Tabouli Is Such A Healthy Dish
Growing up in a Mediterranean home, I was fortunate to experience the benefits of healthy eating at an early age. I came across an article that noted...
What You Need to Know About Yogurt
Flip through health magazines and many wellness blogs and you'll be advised to eat yogurt. It's often touted as one of the top food for women.