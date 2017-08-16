14 Items Tagged

Think You Need Dairy For Strong Bones? Think Again

Dairy-free? Here's how to protect your bones.

B.J. Hardick, D.C.
August 16 2017
The Two Nutrients Most Of My Clients Are Missing + What To Do About It: A Nutritionist Explains

While there are many nutrients critical for our health, these are the two that I find my clients struggle most to get enough of.

Laura L. Rokosz, PhD
January 22 2016

The Nutrient You Need For Bone Strength & Overall Health (Hint: It's Not Calcium)

When you think about bone health, your mind might travel back to the “Got Milk?” campaigns that successfully cemented the concept that drinking milk...

Dana Cohen, M.D.
January 3 2016
10 Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Calcium + What To Do About It

Calcium is important not only for bone and dental health, but it also has an impact on blood...

Lea Basch, M.S., R.D.
December 24 2015

5 Vitamins & Minerals You Can Get From Real Food (Rather Than Supplements)

Experts agree — the best way to get the nutrients your body needs is through food. An incredible array of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients,...

Joy Yagi
October 9 2014
10 Symptoms Of Menopause + How To Deal With Them

Many women begin to experience symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, before their periods stop. If you feel confused as to why you're prone to...

Gary Elkins, PhD
July 18 2014
The Best Sources Of Dairy-Free Calcium (Infographic)

Where to get your calcium if you're lactose intolerant.

mindbodygreen
June 10 2014

10 Ways To Manage Your Stress

In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...

Krystelle Fournier
March 26 2014
Muscle Spasms? These 5 Nutrients Can Help

Keep these nutrients in your daily diet.

Irene Ross
July 28 2013
Is Dairy Dangerous? We Dive Into The Science

Is consuming dairy necessary or even healthy for most people?

Emma Rose
April 10 2013
7 Green Superfoods That Should Always Be On Your Plate

Eat your greens! How many times did you hear that as a kid?

Nicole Geraci
March 25 2013

9 Diet Changes To Help Conquer PMS

Premenstrual syndrome, known more commonly as PMS, can be used to describe a broad range of symptoms related to the menstrual cycle. These symptoms...

Jessica Sepel
March 11 2013
10 Superfoods In One Delicious Salad: Why Tabouli Is Such A Healthy Dish

Growing up in a Mediterranean home, I was fortunate to experience the benefits of healthy eating at an early age. I came across an article that noted...

Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
March 4 2013
What You Need to Know About Yogurt

Flip through health magazines and many wellness blogs and you'll be advised to eat yogurt. It's often touted as one of the top food for women.

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
October 24 2012