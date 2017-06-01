42 Items Tagged

anger

How To Deal With An Angry Partner: A Relationship Therapist's Best Advice

When your partner gets angry, do you get angry back, shut down and withdraw, or give yourself up, or freeze? Here's how to escape your lizard brain...

#relationships #marriage #dating #anger
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
June 1 2017

How To Control Your Anger (Instead Of Letting It Control You)

We can't control whether or not people are jerks to us. But we don't have to let those people steal our joy. Here's how NOT to give away your good...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #anger #self-care
Kate Eckman
May 3 2017

The 12 Types Of Anger + How To Defuse Each For Healthier Relationships

No one can make you angry unless you allow them. You are always in control of your emotions—even when it doesn't feel like it.

#personal growth #self-awareness #anger
Peter Sacco, PhD
March 26 2017
Personal Growth

Here's Why Anger Is Good For You + 5 Healthy Ways To Express It

Pent-up anger makes us sick. Healthy expression is good.

#happiness #anger
Julie Booksh
August 27 2016
Personal Growth

5 No-Fail Strategies For Stopping Anger In Its Tracks

Bookmark this for the next time your boss asks you to work a weekend.

#sleep #stress #personal growth #stress management #anger
David Zulberg
July 30 2016

I'm A Yoga Teacher: Here's How I Let Go Of Negative Emotions In My Practice

It's normal to experience negative emotions during your yoga practice—but it's not something that many people talk about.

#meditation #yoga #spirituality #anger #fear
Becky Hernandez
June 5 2016
Personal Growth

I Lost 18 Years Of My Life After I Was Wrongly Convicted Of A Crime

What happened to me could happen to anyone. I thought if I just told the truth, I'd be free. It didn't work out that way.

#forgiveness #personal growth #anger
Fernando Bermudez
February 4 2016

5 Ways To Mindfully Calm Anger (Even When You're Furious)

We often hear about the temperature of the planet rising due to climate change. But what about the country’s rising emotional temperature?

#stress #health #stress management #anger
Donald Altman
January 24 2016
Integrative Health

What Your Type-A Personality Really Means For Your Health

The overachievers who just cannot get themselves to sit down and chill out for a second.

#stress #heart disease #work #personal growth #health
Will Clower, PhD
January 21 2016

How To Get Angry As A Child Abuse Survivor (And Why It Matters)

As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and neglect, I recently discovered that anger was nearly absent from my emotional vocabulary. Not only was I...

#healing #personal growth #anger #self-acceptance
Kat Love
August 25 2015
Personal Growth

How To Know When You Should Text, Call, Or Talk In Person

How often do you think about the method you use to communicate? How often do you consciously decide to text someone rather than send an email? Or ask...

#personal growth #communication #anger
Neha Sangwan, M.D.
April 28 2015

How To Deal When You Feel Yourself Getting Angry

In my work as a psychotherapist, I've seen how anger damages relationships, ruins careers, and blocks our experience of joy and well-being. We know...

#relationships #personal growth #anger
Gail Brenner, PhD
April 15 2015

7 Truths That Helped Me Heal From Sexual Abuse

For many, New Year's is a time of parties, resolutions, and tacky sequined dresses. For me, it's quite the opposite. This New Year's day marks the...

#healing #gratitude #forgiveness #personal growth #depression
Amita Patel, LMSW
January 2 2015
Personal Growth

The 5 Most Important People To Forgive Before The End Of The Year

To start the New Year truly feeling balanced and empowered, look at all your relationships and see who you can forgive.

#happiness #joy #forgiveness #personal growth #inspiration
Shannon Kaiser
December 23 2014

I Had An Absentee Father. Here's How I Forgave Him

My father and I didn’t speak for six years. After yet another heated argument, I moved overseas and cut him out of my life.

#healing #forgiveness #personal growth #anger #parenting
Thai Nguyen
October 12 2014
Love

It's OK To Be Angry. Here's How To Move Through It

A friend recently did something that made me truly question her character.

#healing #relationships #let go #pain #anger
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
September 12 2014
Personal Growth

How To Celebrate People Who Piss You Off

Being human and existing in the world means that you’ll inevitably encounter people and situations that ruffle your plumage and rankle your...

#stress #personal growth #self-awareness #anger #self-acceptance
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
August 24 2014