42 Items Tagged
anger
How To Deal With An Angry Partner: A Relationship Therapist's Best Advice
When your partner gets angry, do you get angry back, shut down and withdraw, or give yourself up, or freeze? Here's how to escape your lizard brain...
How To Control Your Anger (Instead Of Letting It Control You)
We can't control whether or not people are jerks to us. But we don't have to let those people steal our joy. Here's how NOT to give away your good...
The 12 Types Of Anger + How To Defuse Each For Healthier Relationships
No one can make you angry unless you allow them. You are always in control of your emotions—even when it doesn't feel like it.
11 Ways To Deal With Anger When Mindfulness Just Isn't Enough
No. 6: Swear it out.
Here's Why Anger Is Good For You + 5 Healthy Ways To Express It
Pent-up anger makes us sick. Healthy expression is good.
5 No-Fail Strategies For Stopping Anger In Its Tracks
Bookmark this for the next time your boss asks you to work a weekend.
I'm A Yoga Teacher: Here's How I Let Go Of Negative Emotions In My Practice
It's normal to experience negative emotions during your yoga practice—but it's not something that many people talk about.
I Lost 18 Years Of My Life After I Was Wrongly Convicted Of A Crime
What happened to me could happen to anyone. I thought if I just told the truth, I'd be free. It didn't work out that way.
5 Ways To Mindfully Calm Anger (Even When You're Furious)
We often hear about the temperature of the planet rising due to climate change. But what about the country’s rising emotional temperature?
What Your Type-A Personality Really Means For Your Health
The overachievers who just cannot get themselves to sit down and chill out for a second.
How To Get Angry As A Child Abuse Survivor (And Why It Matters)
As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and neglect, I recently discovered that anger was nearly absent from my emotional vocabulary. Not only was I...
Why Resentment Is Toxic + How To Deal With It
Resent
How To Know When You Should Text, Call, Or Talk In Person
How often do you think about the method you use to communicate? How often do you consciously decide to text someone rather than send an email? Or ask...
How To Deal When You Feel Yourself Getting Angry
In my work as a psychotherapist, I've seen how anger damages relationships, ruins careers, and blocks our experience of joy and well-being. We know...
7 Truths That Helped Me Heal From Sexual Abuse
For many, New Year's is a time of parties, resolutions, and tacky sequined dresses. For me, it's quite the opposite. This New Year's day marks the...
The 5 Most Important People To Forgive Before The End Of The Year
To start the New Year truly feeling balanced and empowered, look at all your relationships and see who you can forgive.
I Had An Absentee Father. Here's How I Forgave Him
My father and I didn’t speak for six years. After yet another heated argument, I moved overseas and cut him out of my life.
How Love Ended Abuse In My Marriage
"For 10 years, I was in an abusive relationship."
It's OK To Be Angry. Here's How To Move Through It
A friend recently did something that made me truly question her character.
How To Celebrate People Who Piss You Off
Being human and existing in the world means that you’ll inevitably encounter people and situations that ruffle your plumage and rankle your...