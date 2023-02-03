The second full moon of the year is somehow already here, and this time, it's in the sign of Leo and will peak on Sunday, February 5 around 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Each full moon is the apex of its respective lunar cycle, and offers an opportunity for reflecting, releasing, and manifesting. But depending on your zodiac sign, we'll have something different to expect under this moon. Here's what each sign needs to know, according to astrology expert Imani Quinn.