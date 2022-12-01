Depression and anxiety are as conventional as the common cold these days. Whether you've struggled with clinical depression or anxiety for years or have experienced bouts of one (or both) alongside stress or chronic illness, these neuropsychiatric disorders are all but unavoidable.

Thanks to research on the gut-brain axis, scientists have found that our diet and overall gut health play a significant role in mental well-being—and a new Antioxidants narrative review breaks down exactly which foods, drinks, and nutrients have been found to prevent and manage depression and anxiety symptoms.