When we feel stressed or anxious, our body goes into fight or flight mode, a reactive response that suppresses regulatory functions of the thyroid, hormones, adrenals, and metabolism. This was great for our ancestors who had to worry about survival but is not so great when the perceived threat is actually just an overflowing inbox or a looming deadline. Physiologically, our bodies haven't adapted to modern-day stressors, and survival reactions aren't always necessary. The impact of this constant stress, including the mental anticipatory what-ifs, rumination over what occurred, and excessive taxing on emotional processing, can drive imbalances in the body.

To add insult to injury, when we "treat" chronic anxiety by dipping into the office candy bowl, it actually makes things worse. Overindulging in sugary, processed, or hyper-palatable foodlike substances causes blood sugar spikes and crashes that interfere with our energy and mood, and potentially drives microbiome dysbiosis, fatigue, weight gain, and hormonal imbalances.

Our dietary choices, all the way down to the ingredient level, influence our brain chemistry and the fight or flight sympathetic signals of the HPA axis. Luckily, just as food can amplify the stress response, it can also calm it. Foods that are rich in mood-stabilizing minerals, brain-boosting B vitamins, amino acid building blocks, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory substances, or that contain adaptogenic properties can all work with our system to combat chronic anxiety.

Working strategically with nutrients that balance neurotransmitter production, release tension and stress hormone impact, and support the gut can reduce anxiety in two ways. Therapeutic nutrients can support a sense of inner calm and less excitatory reactions physiologically to anxiety while also promoting satiety and reducing cravings, thus preventing the consumption of foods that perpetuate imbalance. Aim to consume these nutrients on a daily basis to claim your sense of mellow, and you may even find synergistic impact on overall health: