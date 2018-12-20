Feeling Anxious? These 12 Vitamins, Minerals & Herbs May Help

When anxiety reaches a fever pitch, many people want to reach for something that will help soothe their nerves and bring them back to calm—STAT. That's understandable; anxiety and stress can be unbearable and hugely interfere with your life—including your health, your job, and your relationships. We have a lot of pharmaceutical options to choose from, many of which provide extremely quick and effective relief. It's important to remember, however, that these pharmaceutical options are not without side effects, which range from weight gain to muscle weakness to decreased libido.

The good news is that there are actually plenty of safe and effective supplements for anxiety. Supplements are less regulated than prescription medication, but once you identify which substances are genuinely effective and which companies have impeccable integrity in their manufacturing process, you can put together a treatment plan of supplements to support you when you're feeling anxious.

Sometimes prescription medications are still necessary and supplements will never take the place of real food, adequate sleep, exercise, sunshine, stress management, or having meaningful work and a strong community, but while these aspects of life are a work-in-progress, here are some of my go-to supplements for managing anxiety and stress: