"Our skin is both an immediate stress perceiver as well as a target of the stress responses," explains dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. "This is why the presence of acne not only contributes to a feeling of stress, but acne is more common in those who experience a higher intensity of stress from life events."

You see, when we experience stress, our adrenal glands are prompted to release a hormone called cortisol into the bloodstream. This is a good thing: Cortisol helps the body gather energy to deal with the perceived threat. It's when constant stress floods the body with too much cortisol that problems start to happen—in our body and on our skin.

High cortisol levels trigger a chain of reactions in the body including activating sebocytes, the cells that produce sebum—the oily, waxy stuff that's designed to coat and protect the skin—says natural skin care expert and founder of Osmia Organics Sarah Villafranco, M.D. Too much sebum has been directly linked to acne.

"These activated sebocytes [also] release cytokines including IL1-alpha, IL-6, IL-11, TNF-alpha, INF-gamma and PPAR-gamma producing inflammation, one of the primary components contributing to acne formation and flares," adds Barr.

Plus, chronic stress can lead to an imbalanced microbiome in which the bacteria responsible for acne can flourish.

An uptick in sebum, inflammation, and thriving bacteria are three of the four main factors that drive acne according to board-certified dermatologist Jaime Glick, M.D. (the other one being clogged pores). Together, they form a one-two punch: Overactive sebum production means excess oil traps dead skin cells in our pores. This becomes an ideal environment for the rapid multiplication of the common bacteria that live on our skin. The result is pores that are very inflamed and can quickly become painful pimples.

And to top it all off, your body may be less able to deal with existing acne and scarring when you're really stressed. "[One study on stress and wound healing] has shown that stress can slow down healing, which may worsen acne and acne scarring," says Glick.