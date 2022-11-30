12 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Make With The Nama J2 Juicer
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen.
If you’re a dedicated member of the “no single-use appliances” club, I totally get it. That’s one of the reasons I was hesitant to add a juicer to my kitchen collection for so long.
However, that was before I was introduced to the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer a little over a year ago. Not only does this appliance solve for so many of the annoyances I found with other juicers, but it also brings ease to the entire juicing process (you can read my complete review here.) What’s more, unlike so many juicers that just make, well, juice—Nama J2 has different strainers that enable way more versatility.
Advertisement
Before I dive into the myriad of ways you can use this countertop appliance, there are a few things you must know about the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer.
Highlights of the Nama J2 juicer.
Nama’s mission is to make it easier and more enjoyable to consume more fruits and vegetables, and therefore support a community that wants to live and feel healthier. Considering one way to consume more fruits and veggies is through juicing, Nama set out to eliminate common barriers to this process, such as prep work and time.
To nix these problems, Nama created a juicer that basically lets you set it and forget it (until it’s time to sip your delicious juice, of course). With this first-of-its-kind appliance, you can load your entire fruit and veggie haul into the juicer at once, turn it on, and step away while the juicer does its thing. This technology eliminates the need to load one veggie at a time, and instead, gives you much more freedom to multitask in the kitchen.
Another noteworthy feature is the slow, cold-pressed technology, which helps preserve more nutrients and flavor. Plus, it yields up to 60% more juice from leafy greens and 30% more from other produce, when compared to other high-speed juicers.
The slow speed, along with other safety features, also renders this machine much more kid- and family-friendly.
I’d also be remiss not to mention how easy it is to clean this juicer. All of the main components seamlessly come apart, making it simple to wash and prepare for the next round of juicing. There's also a clever quick-release feature on the tube where the juice pulp emerges, which means no aggravating pulp extractions.
Another major highlight of this juicer: As mentioned, it comes with two strainers, one for juice and for smoothies. Each of these opens up a whole world of possible ways to use the machine.
Advertisement
12 things you can make in the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer (beyond juice!).
Yes, there are endless delicious and nutrient-dense juice recipes to try, but the Nama juicer can also create so much more:
Immunity shots.
Just like the wellness shots you might find at your local juice bar, you can make your own nutrient-concentrated, immunity-supporting drink at home. Try this recipe, which combines rosemary, ginger, turmeric, and lemon—all of which have beneficial properties.
Advertisement
Mocktail
A mocktail featuring fresh juice just hits different. Rather than reaching for a bottled mix, try a honey-lime mocktail or festive pomegranate spritzer with cold-pressed juice instead.
Iced tea
Get the beneficial qualities of both tea and juice by combining the two in a healthy, refreshing beverage. Case in point: this immunity tea recipe, which blends chilled echinacea tea with orange, lemon, kiwi, ginger, and pineapple juice.
Advertisement
Smoothies
Similar to the juice strainer, the smoothie strainer has slightly larger holes to allow for more pulp and a thicker consistency. This means, if you prefer a more robust fruit- and veggie-packed morning smoothie, this is a great option. Here are three yummy smoothie recipes to get you started.
Purée
The smoothie strainer can also make purées, with your fruit of choice. A triple-berry fruit purée—with blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries—is the star of this yogurt parfait recipe.
Advertisement
Soup
In addition to sweet treats, you can use your smoothie strainer to make savory, veggie-packed dishes, too. Simply add your vegetables of choice to the “hopper” or juicing chamber, then warm up the thicker blend. (Think: pumpkin, butternut squash, tomato, etc.) If you prefer a cold soup, this function of the juicer also makes a cooling gazpacho.
Sauce
Since the smoothie strainer yields a thicker consistency than its juicing counterpart, you can also use this feature to whip up a homemade sauce. To create a delicious tomato sauce, simply put tomatoes through the juicer, add some seasoning, then heat up the end product or toss it with some fresh pasta.
Plant-based milk
Yes, you can even whip up milk alternatives with this multi-functional juicer. Take almond milk, for example. To make it, simply feed raw, soaked almonds into the juicer, alternating with water—it’s that simple. Pro tip: add some pitted dates and vanilla beans for additional flavor and sweetness.
Veggie broth
After reading about all of these creative applications for the Nama juicer, you might be curious: what can I do with the leftover pulp? Fortunately, there are countless ways to minimize food waste and use your juicing leftovers. One easy example: veggie broth. You can either boil your veggie pulp with water right away, or you can freeze the pulp in an ice cube tray and break it out whenever you want to create a homemade broth.
Fiber-packed baked goods
Pulp is also fantastic for elevating the fiber content of any dish. One of the most seamless places to sneak in these fibrous fruits and veggies is hearty baked goods, such as muffins or zucchini bread. (Try these almond pulp apple cinnamon cookies!)
Flour alternatives
Certain types of pulp are even dry and fine enough to use as a flour alternative. For instance, the nut pulp leftovers from plant-based milk can be great options.
Crackers
Another smart use for your pulp is to transform it into healthy and delicious crackers.
The takeaway.
These 12 tasty ideas are just a few of the countless ways to use a Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer. Thanks to the unique functions of this impressive appliance, you can let your culinary creativity soar. Whether you’re wowing guests with a fresh-pressed mocktail or managing food waste with a pulp-based cracker, the possibilities are nearly endless. Single use appliance, who?
Use code MBGJ210 for $55 off Nama J2 Juicers.
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal trainer. She has spent her editorial career focused on health and well-being, and formerly worked for Women’s Health and Health. Her byline has also appeared in Men’s Health, Greatist, Refinery29, HGTV, and more. In her current role she oversees, edits, and writes for the health, food, and movement sections of mindbodygreen.