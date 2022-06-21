It's National Smoothie Day! Celebrate With These Yummy, Collagen-Packed Recipes
It seems like there’s a national holiday for just about everything these days, and today is no exception. June 21 is National Smoothie Day, and while this doesn’t necessarily call for any extravagant celebrations, it does serve as yet another reason to whip up a tasty smoothie.
If you’re fresh out of ideas for your next blend, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ve collected three of our favorite go-to smoothie recipes, so you can switch it up for today and the days to come (Bonus: They’re all packed with skin-loving ingredients).
Feel free to use the below as inspiration for your next blend. Simply chuck all the ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth.
1. Chocolate nutty smoothie
Ingredients:
- 2 frozen bananas
- 3 dates
- 2 tablespoons nut butter of choice
- 1 tsp cacao powder
- 1 tbsp coconut butter
- A dash of cinnamon
- 1½ cups almond milk
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
Pro tip:
Place your dates in room-temperature water to soak overnight to make blending easier.
2. Tropical smoothie
Ingredients:
- ½ cup frozen mango
- ½ cup frozen pineapple chunks
- ½ frozen banana
- 1 tbsp coconut butter OR coconut flakes
- 2 cups orange juice
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
3. Spicy mango & greens smoothie
- 2 cups baby arugula (or a milder green, like spinach)
- ½ cup frozen mango
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tsp. grated ginger
- ¼ tsp. ground turmeric
- ½ cup full-fat coconut milk
- ½ cup water
Why add collagen?
Whether you decide to whip up your own blend or follow one of these delicious recipes, you shouldn't wait to level up your drink with collagen powder. (The creamy texture alone is enough of a reason to give it a go.) And mbg's beauty & gut collagen+, in particular, has a bounty of beauty benefits.*
To name a select few: It promotes skin elasticity and hydration, supports healthy hair and nails, enhances skin moisture and smoothness, and helps protect cells from oxidative stress and photoaging (which can show as fine lines and wrinkles).* mbg's cutting-edge blend also contains vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production and antioxidant support, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, the protein building block L-glutamine, biotin for your beauty needs, and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract for supporting detoxification and combating oxidative stress.*
We know, that was a lot of info (our collagen powder has quite the robust formula!), so here's a full breakdown of our collagen's benefits for skin, hair, joints, and more.*
The takeaway.
Though you may not have known it was National Smoothie Day, why not take advantage of the celebration? These recipes and measurements are pretty general, so feel free to tweak them wherever you see fit (just don't forget to add a scoop of mbg's collagen powder for extra creaminess and beauty benefits).* Looking to add a crunch? Top off your blend with some homemade granola.
